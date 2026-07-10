Ex-Mavs Guard Reveals Crushing Pressure Luka Doncic Faces in LA: “People Going to Start Taking Him Out of That Top Five”

Luka Doncic has everything a superstar could want. He is the new face of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most gifted players in basketball, and a name destined to shape the league for years. Yet one question refuses to disappear. While Jalen Brunson, Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all own championship rings, Luka does not. That is exactly why one former NBA player declared the true pressure on the Slovenian star in LA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the To The Baha podcast, Luka’s former Dallas Mavericks teammate, Theo Pinson, and ex-Mavs guard Raymond Felton presented the truth. Felton didn’t mince words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are going to start taking him out of that top five,” he said without hesitation. “They’re going to take him out of that top five because he’s not winning.”

Meanwhile, Pinson argued that Doncic is under immense pressure because former teammate Jalen Brunson left Dallas, blossomed into a superstar, and won a championship with the New York Knicks alongside Karl-Anthony Towns before Luka. At the same time, considering his celebrated draft class, the ex-Mav noted that even legends like Stephen Curry eventually proved themselves by winning championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk about the top five guys in the league. We talk about levels. And when we talk about levels, we got Luka Doncic. We already know he’s a top-five player in the league as far as talent,” Theo Pinson added. “Luka has a chance to be up there with the greats.”

But again, everything comes down to a chip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re in right now, the way this league is looking, to be up there considered with them. Well, for the only talk, he is under the most pressure of anybody,” Pinson pointed out. Luka Doncic has already proven his worth and talent in the league in the eight seasons he’s been here.

He was one of the biggest reasons why the Dallas Mavericks reached the 2024 NBA Finals. Luka has already taken the title of the leader in points per game twice so far. Besides, the Slovenian reached the 15k mark in career points in just 513 appearances. That itself speaks volumes about what he can achieve in the league. Yet, the 27-year-old is carrying the pressure of proving himself because of the missing ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a championship can silence the doubts around Luka Doncic’s legacy

When Luka arrived in the US, he was already an established star in Europe. He holds the record for the youngest MVP in the EuroLeague’s history. Doncic has won a championship with his former team, Real Madrid Baloncesto. Therefore, it seems only natural for experts, fans, and league veterans to expect great things from him. So, Raymond Felton further emphasizes the need for a chip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all say that Luka can be considered one of the greatest, one of the greats, right? But in order to be put on that pedestal, you got to win,” he said. The former NBA hooper said that the same theory applies to Victor Wembanyama as well. The 22-year-old French prodigy and the San Antonio Spurs lost their chance at winning the title in June against the Knicks.

Playing on both ends means nothing until it helps a player bag a championship. And that isn’t going to be easy. For now, Luka Doncic sits at the center of all conversations in LA. Especially with LeBron James gone, the 27-year-old holds the reins, and the offseason so far has proved it time and again. Maybe it is just a matter of time before Doncic finally ends all doubts. Or it might be another “what if?” debate of a lifetime, just like it goes around for the likes of Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony.