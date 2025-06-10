Ex Pacers Star Fears Tyrese Haliburton’s One Skill Could Cost His Team

This playoff, if someone has stolen the limelight from everyone, then it is Tyrese Haliburton. A top-tier playmaker in the NBA, but amid all the praise, could that skill be the reason that the Indiana Pacers miss their shot at their first-ever NBA championship? Well, when there are two NBA legends backing the speculation, there has to be some gravity to it. The discussion opened up on the recent episode of Nigtcap, and leading the conversation against Hali’s major flaw was former NBA star Joe Johnson.

The 7x All-Star believes Tyrese Haliburton, at times, gets too passive in his approach to the game, which gets him out of rhythm. “I know he’s a great passer, a great facilitator, but this is the biggest stage, I think, he has to come out and give him something… He’s not even looking at the basket… He’s looking to pass.” Well, the concern is not out of thin air; the numbers back this chain of thought.

In the first two games of the NBA Finals series, Haliburton attempted just 13 field goals. But here’s the kicker: StatMuse tells us that the Pacers have an impressive 14-2 record when Haliburton attempts 17 or more field goals in a game. Even more telling, they are a flawless 6-0 when he goes for 19 or more field goals. With those stats in mind, it’s clear why Joe Johnson isn’t the only one questioning Haliburton’s passive moments on the court.

The conversation gained further traction when Pacers legend Jermaine O’Neal joined the discussion on Nightcap. O’Neal echoed Johnson’s sentiment, explaining that Haliburton’s passivity could be the deciding factor in whether the Pacers win or lose. “The one thing with Tyrese Halliburton is… When you look at the last game, right, he got bailed out because he hit the shot… He finished with 14… And you look again tonight… He inserted himself late in the fourth, but they were down 20. You look at the rest of their roster, they had seven double-figure scores…” O’Neal argued that the difference between a Pacers victory and defeat often comes down to Haliburton’s approach.

To back up his point, O’Neal reminded viewers of a game against the Knicks where Haliburton had delivered a triple-double, showcasing his full potential. “I actually talked to him right before, tip-off [against the Knicks], and he said he was about to get after it. You saw it in his eyes from day one when he could penetrate, touch the paint. He creates opportunities. He opens up his opportunities, and he’s aggressive… When you’re trying to wait until the 4th to help your team, you’re not going to continue to make those shots…” The former Pacers star emphasized that waiting until the fourth quarter to make an impact is a risky strategy, especially against a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder.

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Both Johnson and O’Neal see something in Haliburton’s game that needs adjusting. The Pacers have the talent to compete for a championship, but the question is whether Haliburton can consistently bring the level of aggression that will carry them over the top. If he can strike the right balance between facilitating and being more aggressive, the Pacers could make a deep playoff run. However, if his tendency to defer to others continues, it could cost them when it matters most. And it’s not just Joe Johnson and Jermaine O’Neal who feel this way.

Yet another ex-Pacer who believes Tyrese Haliburton is committing a mistake that LeBron James once made

If you’ve watched the Indiana Pacers lately, you’ve probably asked yourself: Where’s Tyrese Haliburton’s aggression? The star point guard, known for his dazzling playmaking, has been frustratingly passive at times, so much so that former Pacer Jeff Teague just compared him to LeBron James’ lowest moment.

Let’s be real—Haliburton’s unselfishness is part of what makes him special. But when your team’s playoff hopes are on the line, someone has to take over. Sound familiar? It should. Because back in 2011, LeBron faced the same criticism after his infamous no-show in the NBA Finals against Dallas. Teague didn’t hold back:

“I’ve never seen a superstar not be aggressive,” he said. “I’ve seen LeBron have bad shooting nights… I take that back, I’ve seen LeBron in the Finals against the [Dallas] Mavericks. He wasn’t aggressive,” he said, adding he knew this would happen to Hali in the Finals. His only relief is that it happened in Game 2 itself. Clearly, if the Pacers want to be true contenders, Tyrese Haliburton has to find that killer instinct. Can Hali fix his game, or will he continue to trust his luck till the last seconds?