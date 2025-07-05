Ex-Knicks Star Leaves Scarlett Johansson & Jonathan Bailey in Shock Amid Jurassic World Event

Starbury just got a boost the size of a Titanosaurus (iykyk). The Knicks legend, fans would testify, is an underrated influencer. From the game-changing Starbury sneaks to his post-retirement venture, Stephon Marbury is bringing innovation into the style game one spectacle at a time. He suffered a deeply personal loss and is now back to the grind for greatness. He received some unexpected help on this journey which warranted a worthy flex.

While the former Knicks player went back overseas, the latest installment of the Jurassic universe just dropped. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend are on the promotion rounds for Jurassic World Rebirth which had a worldwide release on July 4. During it, they got some unique gifts from Lane Crawford, a department store chain in Asia.

They each got a pair of Chamelo Eyewear. To the uninitiated just as amazed as these Hollywood stars, this brand features eyewear that can change their tints at just a touch. While neither the owner and founder of the brand, Marbury is a partner in Chamelo and its biggest endorser.

From the onset, Chamelo has been a game-changer for athletes and a style revolution overall. The cast of Jurassic World Rebirth were just as thrilled as anyone who’s tried a pair of these cutting edge sunnies.

Jonathan Bailey was instantly feeling the club vibes, testing out every tint on the glasses (each pair has four hues) to an a cappella rendition of Crazy Frog. “In a night club!” was how Bailey sees himself using these eyewear which were originally marketed to runners who needed adaptable protection from the sun’s glare. He asked, “Where did you find these?” That would be at Lane Crawford and Chamelo’s website. You’re welcome Bailey.

Scarlett Johansson is not one of the scientists in the movie but Chamelo brought out her scientific curiosity. After the initial Oh-My-Gods were out of the way, she couldn’t stop testing every tint on her glasses. “How do they do that? I’m amazed by these. They’re insane. How do they work? I’m trying to figure out how it works.”

Maybe Marbury could answer that for her.

Stephon Marbury has answers for Scarlett Johansson

After Lane Crawford reposted this Reel, they immediately answered Bailey’s question. “@jbayleaf @rupertfriend and Scarlett Johansson spotted in @hellochamelo. Get your own pair today at Lane Crawford! 🕶️” Stephon Marbury was quick to notice that the Black Widow was a fan of his brand and reshared this clip. With a reminder of course of where you can find them yourself.

As for her undeniable curiosity, an old interview with Marbury explained that Chamelo Eyewear uses a liquid crystal film layer on the lenses, controlled by electrical currents, to instantly change tint. This allows for quick adjustments to light conditions, either manually with a touch or automatically using sensors. The technology allows for tint changes in less than 0.1 seconds, significantly faster than traditional photochromic lenses.

These glasses are more common in the Asian market but entering Marbury’s home country too. Especially after it got a ‘big’ endorser. Marbury promoted them on The Big Podcast last year and made Shaquille O’Neal an instant fan. The big man has worn them on the podcast and elsewhere several times since then and has a few dozen creative skits to utilize the tint changes.

It’s a significant pick-me-up for Marbury in recent months. The former NBA pro initially announced the return of his affordable sneaker line, Starbury, in 2026 and is working on something with Labubu. He also lowkey tied the knot with a Chinese popstar.

Amid this all, Marbury lost his mother, Mabel in early June. He has kept a positive outlook in her memory and recently announced that he’s back in China. He last coached the Beijing Royal Fighters in the CBA till 2023. Now he’s seemingly returning as he’s extended his stay by 10 years. We can expect a lot more from Stephon Marbury in the coming months.