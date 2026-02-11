Ex-Lakers Star Confirms Why LeBron James Avoided Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Path in Slam Dunk Contest

Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, Skip Bayless. The list goes on and on about the people who have criticised LeBron James for not taking part in the dunk contest. Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan did it, which created an obligation for stars to keep the event going. It’s a personal choice at the end of the day, but James has a different reason.

Former Laker Cedric Ceballos spoke to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about the matter. To understand James’ decision, you’ve got to go back to when the Akron Hammer wasn’t even in the NBA. He participated in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest. James won, but not because he was the best dunker.

“He lost in the McDonald’s All-American Game, you know what I’m saying? I think it was the young Laker… Shannon Brown. Shannon Brown beat him, but he was a little bit not as famous as LeBron and they gave it to LeBron. I think he knows that his brand would’ve been tarnished if he did it after his rookie year and if he had lost,” Ceballos told Robinson.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LeBron James has admitted that being the ‘hometown kid’ helped him win the contest. His wow factor was his athleticism. You can imagine it. James’ head above the rim, and he is slamming down at the rim as if it owes him money. The dunk contest asks for flair, something Shannon Brown had in abundance.

He arguably had the best dunk of the night, a 360 one-hand slam. Most contestants prioritized creativity. That isn’t LeBron James’ strong suit. He’s a fastbreak nightmare because he’s quick and explosive. But he’s not going to do the mid-air spins and use props.

LeBron James sees himself as an ‘in game’ dunker. That’s the reason he doesn’t wish to enter the dunk contest.

LeBron James has no regrets about abandoning the dunk contest

Evan at 41 years old, the four-time MVP, can somehow still catch lobs and finish them at the rim. Against the Washington Wizards, his reverse dunk sparked interest about him possibly declaring for the NBA dunk contest this season. Lakers head coach JJ Redick endorsed it.

“The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year. There’s some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg,” Redick sarcastically told reporters.

Well, he isn’t part of the competition for the upcoming All-Star weekend. And he’s not going to start plotting some dunk ideas. He never viewed the dunk contest as one of his goals when getting in the league.

James told Rachel Nichols, “There’s no part of me that has regrets about not doing it”. It’s not a star player’s obligation to do the dunk contest. It’s the place for athletes who have bounce and a refreshing set of ideas to showcase their ability. LeBron James is a great dunker, but his single try at a dunk contest in 2003 made him realise he’s not capable of crafting those jaw-dropping dunks.