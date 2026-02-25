Ex-Lakers Star’s Wife Raises Eyebrows With Unusual Birthday Surprise

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1), Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While LeBron James celebrated his 40th and 41st birthdays oncourt, his favorite teammate welcomed year 40 in a whole other fashion. Rajon Rondo’s 40th birthday bash could rival the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship party. It was big in scale and larger than life in vibes. And maybe leaning towards a little crazy. Yet he had nothing but gratitude for his wife for making his birthday memorable.

Rajon Rondo, known for his cerebral playmaking throughout his career, turned 40 on February 22, the day one of his former teams (Celtics) annihilated his other former team (Lakers). And he definitely was not watching that 89-111 blowout.

His wife, Latoia Rondo, pulled out all the stops for the retired point guard, transforming a luxury venue into a high-octane celebration featuring gourmet dining and A-list performances. However, it was the “after-hours” shift that has social media buzzing.

Latoia, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child together, shared glimpses of their party on social media. Apparently, she had hired exotic dancers for the night which surprised even Rajon.

“The party turned into the strip club at 1,” Latoia said in one of her videos that showed strippers lining the balconies and raining dollar bills covering the floor.The event also featured a live performance from Rondo’s favorite rapper, Lil Baby, and cabaret-style dancers.

The couple, who wed in a lavish Lake Como ceremony in June 2024, also used the occasion to celebrate their growing family, with Latoia calling the pregnancy the “best birthday gift I could give you.”

At his lavish birthday, an emotional Rondo was seen thanking his wife for the elaborate bash, stating, “The smartest decision I’ve made is making you my wife.”

Social media had some mixed feelings about that though.

Fans clash over Rajon Rondo’s birthday surprise

While Rajon Rondo seemed thrilled with the festivities, the internet’s reaction was a mix of bewilderment and applause, particularly regarding the choice of entertainment and the guests in attendance.

The presence of Rondo’s eldest son, Pierre (who’s recently getting national and online attention as a rising eighth-grade varsity basketball star) at the event drew significant attention, with one fan commenting, “Got his son in there too 🔥”

Others questioned the age-appropriateness of the musical guest. One critic took aim at the 40-year-old’s playlist, asking, “40 years old and you have lil baby tho, why? Hes not your era! Thats for YN! Could have been some one your age!” Come on, if LeBron can dance at Kendrick Lamar’s concert, Rondo can get Lil Baby at his party.

The unconventional nature of a pregnant WAG hosting a stripper-filled bash for her husband was not lost on the audience. There was a small divide between those who viewed it as a “explicit gift” and those who found it jarring for a milestone birthday.

Some fans were purely envious of the retired star’s lifestyle, with one user lamenting, “Damn…I didnt get this when I turned 40,” while another took a more supportive stance toward Latoia’s unconventional gesture, declaring, “N the best wife award goessss 2😮‍💨🫡💯🍾🍾.”

The event served as a loud welcome for Rondo’s 40s, a decade he begins with a Hall of Fame-caliber resume and a third child on the way. Despite the controversy, the Rondo family remains a fixture in the headlines, whether it’s Pierre’s 29-point varsity outbursts or Latoia’s headline-grabbing party planning.