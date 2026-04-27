Ex-Laker Reflects on Leaving LA for Kobe Bryant: “I’d Trade the Entire Team”

Jerry West once described a pre-draft workout as the best he had ever seen in his life, and within weeks, he had dismantled his starting lineup to act on it. The player West moved to make room for that 17-year-old was a beloved seven-footer who had spent his entire NBA career in Los Angeles, and the shock of it nearly ended his career on the spot. Decades later, that player is finally putting into words exactly what the moment felt like, and the honesty is striking.

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On Byron Scott’s Fast Break, Vlade Divac did not hold back when discussing the moment the Lakers traded him for a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant. “I was in Europe, and my agent called me and told me that I was traded,” Divac said. “I felt like somebody was behind me with a baseball bat and hit me so hard here, I couldn’t move. And I wasn’t happy, obviously. I love LA. I love the Lakers organization. It was really a family to me.”

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The shock hit immediately, and Divac’s first instinct was to retire rather than report to Charlotte. From June 26 to July 11, the Lakers, Hornets, and Divac sat in a tense standoff, with him seriously considering walking away from basketball altogether. It took a personal meeting with Jerry West, who had welcomed him at the airport when he first arrived in 1989, to finally change his mind and push the deal through.

Divac’s reaction was not unique in NBA history. Players have often been blindsided by franchise-altering moves, from veterans moved overnight to teams betting on unproven young talent. What made this moment different was the scale of the gamble, a contending team trading a proven starter for a 17-year-old who had never played an NBA game, a move that could have just as easily failed as it did succeed.

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In Charlotte, Divac settled in quickly, averaging around 11.7 points and 8.6 rebounds across two seasons while helping stabilize a playoff-level Hornets team in a competitive Eastern Conference. With time, the frustration gave way to perspective. “Time goes by, and I would trade myself for Kobe,” Divac said. “I’d trade the entire team for Kobe.”

“We’re All Going to Remember Kobe”: Divac on Playing Alongside the Man He Was Traded For

The story eventually came full circle. Eight years after the trade, Divac returned to the Lakers for the 2004-05 season and shared a locker room with Kobe Bryant in what became his final NBA year. That experience erased any lingering doubt about why the franchise made such a bold move. “My last year, before retirement, I came back and played with Kobe,” he said. “I knew he was very passionate about basketball, but seeing him every day in practice, if you had a doubt or were wondering why he was so successful, being around him, you knew exactly why.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

Divac said the two never once discussed the trade during that season, choosing instead to focus entirely on basketball. What stood out to him was the daily standard Kobe set. “We’re all going to remember Kobe,” Divac said. “He’s unbelievable. From the player’s standpoint, the character, the friend, it’s sad what happened to him.”

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The trade that sent Divac to Charlotte also cleared roughly $4.7 million in cap space, allowing the Lakers to sign Shaquille O’Neal to a seven-year deal and reshape the franchise overnight. That gamble led to five championships in the Kobe era and cemented one of the most important decisions in league history. What once felt like a career-ending shock eventually became something Divac could look back on with clarity, a painful moment that helped build a dynasty.