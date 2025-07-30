Ex-Laker Trevor Ariza Pleads Court to Reduce Child Support Amid $14,000 Monthly Bill Reveal

Retirement doesn’t work out the same way for everyone. You see, not every NBA star is Michael Jordan or Shaq. Some names, like Trevor Ariza, suddenly turn dim and eventually get lost in the noise. But then, they do come back. Not to the game, but as headlines. Sometimes joyous, sometimes heartbreaking, and maybe infuriating too. Now, the latest insights on what Ariza has been up to these days could bring out a sad sigh or crease your temple a bit. So, hold on!

The former Los Angeles Lakers star won a championship with the franchise in 2009. Throughout his 18-year-long NBA career, the 40-year-old played 1118 games. He averaged 10.4 ppg, 5.0 reb, 1.8 ast, and holds 42.3 FG%. Well, you can’t call this particularly glorious; however, in his Houston Rockets era in 2016, Ariza led the league with 2.6 SPG.

Now, Courtside Buzz’s IG handle shared something about Trevor Ariza. They stated, “Despite making more than $118 Million in his career, Trevor Ariza says he’s broke & is asking the court to lower his child support payments.” Recent findings also reveal his financial situation right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Trevor Ariza’s post-retirement chapter has taken a dramatic turn. New court documents reveal he is relying on retirement savings just to stay afloat. He has not filed taxes since 2022 and is navigating mounting financial strain. He pays $14,000 each month in child support to Bree Anderson, along with another $10,000 for other child support and $4,000 in spousal support.

His monthly expenses now surpass $37,000. That includes an $18,800 mortgage, $2,000 on groceries, $4,300 in auto expenses, $2,000 toward education, and $3,300 in car loan payments. Most alarming, Ariza has reported a negative $230,000 bank balance and a property value deficit of $4.7 million, painting a grim picture of his financial standing despite a long NBA career.

Still, the former champion holds considerable assets. His current holdings include $438,278 in cash and $1.9 million in stocks and bonds. Additionally, he lists $6 million in real and personal property, which includes his NBA 401(k) and car collection. While the numbers show wealth on paper, his reality reflects the chaotic balancing act between lingering debts and frozen fame.

Now, just so you know, this isn’t the first instance of Ariza expressing his financial condition. Earlier in March 2025, the former LA Lakers‘ hooper shared his experience and condition amidst child support and monthly expenses that are burning holes in his pocket and wallet. But most intriguing of all is his past relationships that have thrown him in an odd light several times over the years.

Trevor Ariza’s personal life and ongoing financial struggles

Trevor Ariza’s personal life has seen emotional turbulence beyond the hardwood. His marriage to Bree Anderson ended in 2022 after a drawn-out legal battle involving high-stakes demands. Bree initially sought $60,000 monthly in child support but settled for $10,000 along with a one-time $664,000 payout. The divorce also featured a contested restraining order request, which could have limited Ariza’s access to his children but ultimately did not succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before Bree, Ariza had a complicated relationship with Lana Allen, marked by intense legal drama. In 2020, Allen accused Ariza of abuse involving their son Tajh, which led to a temporary restraining order. After a full review, the judge found no evidence of harm and dismissed the case. Ariza was granted visitation rights, while Allen retained primary custody. Despite the conflict, Ariza gradually rebuilt his relationship with Tajh, prioritizing growth over bitterness.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Well, coming back to Ariza, he has taken his financial and custodial concerns to court. He cited a major shift in responsibility for his son, Tristan, who has lived primarily with him since December 2023. Ariza claims Bree has avoided her scheduled custody and blocked contact with their daughter, Taylor. With retirement savings dwindling and income scarce, he seeks reduced child support, arguing Bree holds assets and the means to financially contribute but chooses otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thus, once a champion in purple and gold, Trevor Ariza now finds himself battling off the court. From million-dollar paychecks to courtroom pleas, his story is tangled in finances, fractured bonds, and fatherhood. The spotlight may have dimmed, but the struggle burns bright. As the chapters unfold, Ariza stands firm, fighting for stability, clarity, and a second shot at peace.