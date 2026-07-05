Ex-NBA All-Star Reveals Losing $500,000 Over 1 lb After Missing Crucial Contract Detail

Zach Randolph built a celebrated NBA career on tenacity, but behind the scenes, a single pound nearly broke him before he even got started. The two-time All-Star recently revealed that his rookie agent buried a weight clause in his contract without telling him, a silent detail that quietly cost him $500,000.

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Speaking on Tony Allen’s Out the Mud podcast, Randolph explained he had no idea the clause existed until it was too late. The penalty was brutal, the lesson was swift, and his first agent, Mike Harrison, got fired.

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“I ain’t never told the story why I switched my agent, man,” Randolph confessed. “I had a weight clause. I’m the 19th pick, right? So, you know, the money is slotted already. But you get an extra percentage. You know you get the extra when you come in to rookie camp back then on your contract, you’ll get an extra 4% or whatever, something like that. And mine was like a half a million or something like that. And I had a weight clause. I had to be 250 lbs to get the money, to get the 500,000. And I didn’t know this. And I came in over, mine was like, like a 251.”

The costly oversight took place right after Randolph was selected as the 19th overall pick in the NBA Draft. During the candid interview, Randolph detailed exactly how missing the fine print cost him a massive chunk of his early career earnings.

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Even Allen agreed, “You not being mindful for that, you possibly lose that just off knowledge… You losing a bankroll because you ain’t informed.”

Zach Randolph’s NBA career began in 2001 with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he was till 2007. His first salary was $1 million. But given his tough background, losing out on an extra $500,000 was a sore point. The exact details of his contract aren’t known but the financial penalty applied to that entire contract year, leaving Randolph completely empty-handed on the bonus.

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Allen and Randolph were firm that the latter’s agent did him a gross disservice by not informing him of that clause. Ultimately, Randolph made up for that loss by cutting the agent and the commission out.

“I need that fire, man. I’m coming from zero, man. I ain’t never had nothing,” Randolph explained his reasoning.

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Z-Bo eventually discovered the truth through the team rather than from Harrison himself. The massive slip-up prompted him to immediately switch his representation to prominent agent Raymond Brothers ahead of his second NBA season. Brothers immediately went to work to scrub the weight clauses entirely out of Randolph’s future contract structures.

What stood out wasn’t just Brothers’ results, it was how he made his clients feel. Allen noted that despite managing a roster of high-profile athletes, Brothers treated everyone like family.

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That care translated into decades of loyalty. Brothers guided Randolph through the rest of his 17-year career, securing a major rookie extension with the Blazers in his third season and staying by his side through stops in Memphis, San Antonio, and Sacramento before Randolph retired in 2019.

The numbers reflect the partnership – over the course of his career, Randolph earned roughly $199 million.

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But the relationship ran deeper than contracts. Brothers stood with Randolph through some of his hardest years – financial strain early in his career and the losses of his mother, brother and grandmother.

For Randolph, that loyalty mattered more than any dollar figure. The $500,000 he lost as a rookie stung. But it taught him early that the NBA is a business and that who’s in your corner matters just as much as what’s in your contract.