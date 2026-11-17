Iman Shumpert has sparked a cross-sport debate after questioning how athletes are judged for winning and losing. The former NBA champion brought Tom Brady’s legacy into a discussion involving Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, arguing that basketball players face a different standard when their teams fall short. However, his reference to Brady winning for 20% of his career has drawn criticism, with viewers questioning the statistic behind his argument.

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On Gil’s Arena, Shumpert drew a parallel: basketball players are trusted at 40% shooting, yet Brady is celebrated despite winning only 20% of his games, a comparison that immediately fell apart. He pointed to NBA players shooting 40% from the field and still being trusted, arguing that losing should not automatically erase an athlete’s reputation. Shumpert began by referring to a 20% winning figure that he associated with Tom Brady, although he admitted he was unsure whether Brady had actually made the statement.

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“Either somebody was referring to Tom Brady saying it or Tom Brady actually said it, but Tom Brady said that he won 20% of his career and he’s a winner. 20% of the time he won, and he’s considered one of the best ever,” Shumpert said on Gil’s Arena.

He then compared that figure with how basketball players are judged by their shooting percentages. His point was that a player can miss more shots than he makes and still be trusted to perform.

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“Same way we hold ourselves to understanding if somebody’s shooting 40%, that’s less than half, but he’s actually a good player. If he’s in the playoffs shooting 20 shots and he’s shooting it at 40%, you trust in that,” he explained.

Shumpert also referred to conversations involving Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, suggesting that even legendary athletes understand that losing is part of a successful career.

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“And these are the conversation that he has with Jordan. He has with Bill Russell, like if they all get to have this conversation and all understand we lost more than we won and that’s what makes us win,” he said.

Viewers quickly questioned the logic behind Shumpert’s comparison.

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TheeJoeMess expressed that frustration on X, writing, “What a terrible fu****** argument.”

Brady’s career record helps explain the criticism. He finished with a 251-82 regular-season record as a starting quarterback and a 35-13 postseason record. Combined, that gives him 286 wins and 95 losses across his regular-season and playoff starts, a winning percentage of approximately 75.1%. The 20% figure does not represent his career game-winning percentage.

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Kevin Moore also questioned why the statistic remained part of the discussion after Gil attempted to clarify Shumpert’s point.

Moore wrote, “He doubled down on that “stat” after Gil was trying to get clarification lol. You don’t even need to know the bare minimum of football to know Brady winning 20% of his games just sounds wrong 😂 Take the mics away man.”

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While Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles define his championship success, his overall game-winning record reflects his consistency across his career.

Quantius Pilate questioned the statistical reasoning behind the argument. His reaction reflected the confusion over which percentage Shumpert was using.

He said, “casinos/sportsbooks are successful because of people who do this kind of ‘statistics’.”

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Eric Williams offered another interpretation, writing, “He won a title 20% of the time dumba**”.

However, Brady won seven Super Bowls across 23 seasons, approximately 30.4% of those seasons. He also won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he appeared, a 70% success rate in championship games. Neither calculation supports the 20% figure.

The comparison with Jordan and Russell adds further context. Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, while Russell collected 11 titles with the Boston Celtics. Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories sit between those totals, although championship counts alone do not account for the differences between the sports or their competition formats.

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Shumpert also has championship experience of his own, having won the 2016 NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That team overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, giving his comments about how athletes are judged after playoff defeats another layer of context.

Ultimately, Shumpert’s broader point was about the pressure placed on NBA players after playoff losses. But because the Brady comparison was not clearly explained, the disputed statistic has overshadowed the argument he was trying to make.