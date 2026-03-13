Ex-NBA Champion Released From Prison After 40-Month Sentence: Report

In 2021, the basketball world was in shock when 18 former NBA players were involved in a health insurance fraud scheme. Fake invoices for procedures that never occurred in the medical and dental claims to defraud the league’s benefit plan between 2017 and 2021. Among them was also the former NBA champion with the Celtics, Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

“But I’m back baby!” A video emerged where the 40-year-old was released after 40 months (about 3+ years) in 2024. In the video, Davis is in a gray sweatshirt, smiling broadly and laughing while walking outdoors. He was part of a scheme with others to submit over $5M in fake medical claims.

The ex-Boston Celtic pleaded with the court in an effort to take it easy on him for his wrongs. He claimed that he lost his way in life after he retired from basketball in 2014. “When I lost basketball, I lost myself,” he told the judge. “I ask you, your honor, to help me get back to who I am.”

Even before going to prison, the former NBA star remained in good spirits with his message. “I love y’all… I love you all. Be good!” While he started his sentence in late 2024, it was delayed due to a peculiar reason.

According to the Associated Press, the former NBA star was supposed to report to prison on September 1. But Judge Valerie E. Caproni, a U.S. district judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled and allowed the Celtics champion to wait until October 22. This was done so Davis could complete his filming commitments for his documentary.

Davis’s lawyer, Brendan White, argued that the documentary “could go a long way” to helping the former athlete repay the $80,000 he was ordered to pay in restitution. Now he is out, but there are more steps he has to follow to avoid further trouble.

NBA champion Glen Davis post-prison life

Despite earning $34.7 million in his NBA career, the lawyers informed that at one time he even asked for $800 so he could keep his phone working. Davis stated that retirement from the NBA in 2015 had faltered his sense of self-awareness. As per reports, Davis must serve three years of supervised release.

The post-release condition also includes mandatory drug treatment and participation in a financial management class. It is similar to what another NBA star, Sebastian Telfair, was ordered. “I feel good; I feel rehabilitated,” Telfair said to Antoinette Media. ” I did what I had to do and took care of myself. Now, I’m going to get back to my babies.”

The 10-year veteran was also one of the 18 players involved in health care fraud scheme. This becomes another chance for them to start again. As Telfair and Davis have echoed positivity with their messages, looking forward to their next chapter.