Ex-NBA Player Prepares for “Huge Legal Battle” After Doubling Down on WNBA Draft Decision

Inclusivity is suddenly at the heart of an unexpected basketball story. Enes Kanter Freedom has thrown his name into the 2027 WNBA Draft on Friday. Now, former Sacramento Kings forward Royce White is making a move of his own. He wants back in the game, and this time, he is not taking no for an answer.

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White is prepared to take his WNBA push into unfamiliar territory. His 2027 draft bid could spark a legal fight. Meanwhile, speaking to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the 35-year-old made his intentions clear.

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“You’ve known me for a while and you know I’m the type of guy that pushes things all the way,” he said. “We’re going all the way… I should get a chance to play, don’t you think?”

Royce White emphasized that his team has yet to submit all the necessary paperwork to the WNBA. However, the process is underway. His attorneys are also weighing every legal option available to him.

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“I saw that the WNBA commissioner made a comment today. So, that’s to be expected. They’re the masters of spin and PR, aren’t they? I’ve been through this before with the NBA, but my legal team is looking into every avenue,” White added. “I think it’s going to end up being a huge legal battle, to be honest, and probably a necessary one. But I don’t really see what the big deal would be. I think the league would get much better, and certainly I’m the prospective number one pick, right?”

Well, Royce White and Enes Kanter Freedom have stirred a national conversation by targeting the 2027 WNBA Draft. Both point to league rules and inclusion policies behind their plans. Their moves have already caught attention across basketball. Meanwhile, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has addressed team executives with a memo as the debate continues to grow.

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WNBA Commissioner addresses eligibility concerns

On Friday, Cathy Engelbert reached out to WNBA teams about transgender player eligibility. Her message came as Enes Kanter and Royce White revealed plans to enter the upcoming 2027 Draft.

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Engelbert wrote in the memo, “I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention.”

She added, “I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

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The WNBA Commissioner further said, “We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead.”

Cathy Engelbert wants team leaders involved in the ongoing conversation. She plans to hold more meetings and listening sessions soon. She believes their input matters. Therefore, she also acknowledged those who have already contacted her.

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Her goal: The WNBA wants different perspectives before the league moves forward with its approach. Now, it will be interesting to see whether or not the league accepts Royce White and Enes Kanter’s appeals.