Ex-NBA Star Confirms Michael Jordan Can Never Accomplish One Feat That LeBron James Did

“I’m biased,” LeBron James’s former teammate said. The debate on Michael Jordan vs. James is never-ending. Once in a while, different names are also thrown into the mix. While some tend to dodge the question, others come up with a convincing enough excuse about how tricky it is to make a choice. After all, the two belong to two different eras, and the former is still playing, racking up his list of accolades. However, a former Grizzlies player didn’t hesitate to dish out one name.

The 2x NBA champion recalled his time playing alongside James for the Miami Heat. It was 2012, and the Boston Celtics had a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals and were close to a win. But the “Heatles” weren’t going to give up. James wasn’t done yet. Storming through every obstacle and defense thrown at him, he led the team to victory. His Game 6 performance is considered one of the best.

His former teammate, Shane Battier, also praised James’ performance as one of the best and chose him over Jordan. And the 2x NBA champ seemingly had a good reason when analyzed closely. He believes the 4x NBA champ has done something twice in the league that Jordan couldn’t do even once.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m always going with LeBron for a simple reason. Lebron did something twice that Jordan I don’t think could have done once. He won two NBA titles with Shane Battier as a starting power forward. No way Jordan could have done that. As great as Jordan was, LeBron dragged me across the finish line,” he said on Pablo Torres Finds Out.

He joined the Heat in the 2011–12 season and teamed up with James. During his three-year run, he won two championship titles with the team. James was one of the crucial keys to the wins, and the former NBA player admitted it during his appearance on the Draymond Green podcast, too. However, he clarified that he also has immense respect and admiration for Jordan.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Shane Battier (31) shoots prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t even the first time Battier has made the claim. During the podcast, the former NBA player also detailed the time when he and James suited up for a pickup game at the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What was the coolest part to Shane Battier?

At that time, he was playing for the Houston Rockets. The experience of playing with the former POTUS was incredible for Battier. Apart from the former NBA player, there were more notable names present for the game. That included Carmelo Anthony, Magic Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade, and James, too.

It was the former President’s 49th birthday party. While Kobe Bryant was present, he couldn’t play as he was in his recovery period after his surgery. Despite the best efforts from the opponent team, Mr. Obama’s team won the game with the former president hitting the game-winning shot, as Battier recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the podcast, he recalled his experience of getting to the gym for the party. “The defensive driving, like Navy SEALs who drove us to the gym, that was bada–. That was the coolest part, those guys were bobbing and weaving,” the former Miami Heat player recounted.

Battier was on the POTUS team. He also remembered getting a motivational speech from the president and later enjoying the time at the birthday barbecue. Don’t worry, it was a fair game, just as Mr. Obama had wished for.