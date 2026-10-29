Ex-NBA Stars Respond After Stephen A. Smith Advises Spying on LeBron James

LeBron James is definitely doing something right that we all have been missing out on. He spent more than two decades in the NBA, but his ability to remain productive deep into his career continues to leave people searching for answers. Even former players have wondered how he has managed to preserve his body through such an exhausting schedule. Stephen A. Smith seemed to have had enough. He demands answers.

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Following him, Bron’s former competitors have weighed in.

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“How is it that LeBron James is 42 years of age in his 24th year, and he’s healthier than most? Because whatever it is that he’s doing to his body, damn it, could you tell us so we can do it too? That’s what I would be if I were an NBA player,” Smith said on his show ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

The veteran analyst admitted that he might adopt an unusual measure to get the answers.

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“I’d be like, Yo, what you doing? What’s your ingredient? I follow him, for crying out loud; I’d spy on him; I want to figure out what the hell he’s doing; I want to know his diet, supplement protocol, conditioning protocol, when he wakes up, he goes to sleep. I want to know.”

Smith shared the clip on Instagram, where former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Rashad McCants offered their reactions.

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Arenas kept his response brief, writing, “All fact.”

However, McCants used the opportunity to point out that he had made a similar argument before and believed it had been dismissed.

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“I said this 2 years ago, and I was hating lol I know what I know,” McCants commented along with a string of laughing emojis.

McCants also has a history of facing LeBron James on the court. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard played against him seven times between 2005 and 2009. James’ teams won six of those matchups.

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Gilbert Arenas, meanwhile, offered a straightforward endorsement without expanding on his two-word response. Well, Arenas, being an analyst himself, has repeatedly voiced opinions supporting Bron.

LeBron James’ approach to recovery is well documented, even if every detail of his routine is not public.

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His longtime trainer, Mike Mancias, has discussed the importance of nutrition, hydration, mobility, flexibility, and consistent recovery work.

Recovery has a huge role to play.

The superstar has also used hyperbaric chambers, ice baths, compression equipment, and massage as part of his preparation.

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Sleep is another major part of the equation. LeBron James has spoken about prioritizing rest, while his training routine emphasizes preparing his body for the demands of an NBA season rather than focusing solely on strength or explosive performance. Some of it has come naturally to the kid from Akron.

The financial side of that preparation has attracted its own attention.

A widely circulated claim is that James spends $1.5 million annually on his body. However, LeBron James pushed back on the exact figure last year. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, he said, “I don’t know where the hell that s— came from.”

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He still acknowledged investing in his body through massages, soft-tissue work, hyperbaric chambers, and ice baths.

Smith’s comments come as teams continue to manage injuries and workloads across a demanding NBA schedule. This is especially true at a time when multiple star players have suffered injuries within days of the start of the NBA season. Notably, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. may miss over two months.

A period that almost seems like a crisis with players getting injured, a 24-year veteran continues to dominate on court, taking up a fresh challenge in a new city.

We still don’t have an answer to Smith’s questions. But all we can say right now is:

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For James, longevity is a product of natural ability, discipline, and relentless preparation, allowing him to remain productive long after most players retire.