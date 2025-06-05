Ex-Nuggets Star Credits Charles Barkley & Co. for Saving Players Amid Rumored Shakeup at Inside the NBA

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for NBA fans—and not just on the court. With TNT officially parting ways with the league, it also marked the end of Inside the NBA’s iconic 36-year run on the network. Before panic set in, ESPN stepped in with a lifeline. The fan-favorite show will return this fall, keeping Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith at the desk. Still, not everything’s smooth sailing. Still, not everything’s smooth sailing. With the move to a Disney-owned network, insiders warn that potential changes could mess with the show’s signature charm.

That said, no one can deny Inside the NBA has always marched to its own beat. From sharp basketball debates to laugh-out-loud pranks — like when Chuck got doused with a bucket of water live on air — the show’s magic lies in its off-script energy. Much of that comes from the distinct chemistry between the hosts, especially Ernie’s smooth play-calling and Barkley’s unfiltered takes. However, with rumors of behind-the-scenes shakeups bubbling up, fans are crossing their fingers that ESPN doesn’t try to fix what’s never been broken.

Former Denver Nuggets star Kenyon Martin recently opened up about how big a deal Inside the NBA really is to the sport. Speaking on Gil’s Arena, Martin explained, “It just gave players a lane other than coaching or front office to be able to articulate the game.”

He also made sure to spotlight the hosts for creating that space in the first place. “Some, like Kenny, had team success, not that much individual success, so it was coming from a different place. Charles, individual success but not too much team success as far as championships, so Shaq has both,” Martin said. “So it just gave a different variety of voices and different experiences that led up to us doing what we’re doing now.”

Beyond just the original cast, Martin sees a ripple effect, One that’s reached all corners of NBA media. “And being able to have guys on the sideline and former players and former coaches and you just enjoy hearing like-minded people speak about something that you care so dearly about, which is this game that we all grew up in and what the NBA has meant to each one of us.” Clearly, for him and many others, Inside the NBA isn’t just a show—it’s a cultural cornerstone.

Will ESPN let Inside the NBA be its original self?

Even with Inside the NBA’s insane popularity, it’s not surprising that ESPN might want to “tweak” a few things to better fit its brand. That’s exactly what concerns people like Bill Simmons. He warned that ESPN’s heavy commercial load could “f— the show up.” He pointed to ESPN’s past practice of squeezing analysis into 90-second segments between ad breaks. In Simmons’s view, “unless they completely change how they do commercials, the show is going to be different, people are going to be pissed, and Barkley and those guys are going to be pissed.”. Yet, according to some insider buzz, fans might not need to panic just yet. If the current plan holds, Inside will air as usual, and the all-star crew will still get the time they need to do their thing.

Moreover, the returning lineup isn’t just sticking around—they’re sticking to what they do best. Reports suggest Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley will continue with their iconic post-game banter. Front Office Sports reports ESPN has no intention of meddling with Inside’s DNA. TNT Sports will retain full editorial control, and production will stay in Atlanta. Sources say ESPN intends a “hands-off approach,” promising that the postgame format, even the length, will remain the same. As part of the new licensing deal, Inside will anchor ESPN’s marquee NBA coverage: opening week, Christmas Day, all ABC games after January 1, and, of course, the Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

That said, not everyone’s all-in just yet. Charles Barkley, who had previously pulled back on retirement before the ESPN deal came through, hasn’t hidden his concerns. “I’m just waiting to see what my schedule looks like,” Barkley stated. He’s been vocal about not wanting to work more than he already does. So while he’s not stepping away immediately, it’s clear he wants clarity, and soon.

However, ESPN seems eager to keep the show’s essence alive. So let’s hope they won’t mess with a good thing.