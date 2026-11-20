Charles Barkley‘s expected departure from Inside the NBA could leave the iconic basketball show with a significant vacancy, and Jalen Rose has already expressed interest in taking over the role. The former Indiana Pacers star’s interest comes at a time when the show’s future lineup is expected to undergo significant changes following Ernie Johnson’s retirement announcement and Barkley’s own plans to step away.

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During an appearance on Front Office Sports Tonight, Rose was asked whether he would be interested in taking Barkley’s seat following the latter’s retirement plans. Rose made his position clear.

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“I love Charles, and yes, that would be something that I would be interested in,” Rose said.

Rose’s interest arrives as the future of Inside the NBA becomes a growing topic following Johnson’s decision to leave after the 2026-27 season. Johnson announced that the upcoming campaign would be his final one as the show’s host after 37 years. Barkley had previously indicated that he and Johnson were a package deal, making his own departure increasingly likely if Johnson follows through with his decision.

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Rose is not a completely unfamiliar name when it comes to replacing Barkley. The former NBA guard has already filled in on Inside the NBA, including alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, giving him experience with the show’s established chemistry. Barkley has also publicly praised Rose’s previous appearances, making his interest in the role more than just another name entering the conversation.

Barkley previously discussed other possible candidates, including Draymond Green, but made it clear that Rose stood out to him because of his experience with the program.

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“I think Draymond would do a good job,” Barkley said. “I like Draymond, but Jalen Rose is fantastic. He’s substituted for us sometimes, Jalen Rose is unbelievable, Vince Carter is unbelievable… but Jalen Rose, to me, would be the perfect guy because he’s done the most with us.”

Barkley’s endorsement could give Rose an important advantage in the conversation, but it does not mean a replacement has been selected. ESPN is reportedly committed to keeping Inside the NBA on air even after Johnson and Barkley depart, meaning the network could have to rebuild its lineup while preserving the chemistry that made the show successful.

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The network will therefore have to consider how it maintains the program’s identity while potentially reshaping its panel.

The search for a new host could also shape the show’s future lineup. Adam Lefkoe and Malika Andrews have been mentioned among potential candidates to take over hosting responsibilities, while Scott Van Pelt has also surfaced as a possibility. Those discussions are separate from Barkley’s analyst role, but they highlight the number of changes ESPN could face as it reshapes the program.

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With Rose now publicly expressing interest, the former Pacers star has entered the conversation at a time when Inside the NBA could be approaching its most significant personnel change in years. Barkley’s endorsement gives Rose a credible case, but ESPN has yet to announce who will fill the potential vacancy.