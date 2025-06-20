Ex-Pacers Star Hilariously Disrespected as Lance Stephenson Goes Big on Tyrese Haliburton & Co. Hype

The Indiana Pacers have shown the NBA isn’t dead. The Finals, from being labeled as mediocre due to the absence of league biggies, is now rewriting the history books! But as Indiana’s improbable postseason run has the basketball world buzzing, it’s not just the players bringing the energy. In a scene that felt tailor-made for meme culture, former Pacers star Metta World Peace (once Ron Artest) tried to deliver a measured take on his old squad’s resurgence, only to be upstaged by Lance Stephenson’s trademark bravado.

Here’s a lesser-known twist: Stephenson, famous for his on-court antics—like blowing in LeBron’s ear during the 2014 playoffs—has quietly become a rallying point for Pacers fans, his passionate fandom now as viral as his game once was. This blend of nostalgia and new hope is fueling a fever pitch in Indiana, with even retired stars unable to contain their excitement.

During a lively courtside segment, Metta began to reflect, saying, “It’s been a long time coming. And now I’m a fan, not a player anymore…” That’s when Stephenson, in true Born Ready style, jumped in, cutting him off with a passionate rally cry: “Let’s go Pacers. Pacers in seven. Let’s go. We did this. Stop playing with us.” The moment was too perfect not to go viral. All the Smoke interviewer Rachel Nichols captured it all with her Instagram caption, “Ron Artest trying to give analysis – Lance Stephenson having none of it 🤣🤣🤣 Always a good time on Open Run.” Just like that, the tone for Indiana’s playoff mood was set—raw, real, and brimming with confidence. Now, the hype wasn’t just for show.

Indiana had just crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91, forcing the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016. Tyrese Haliburton, who was a huge question mark due to a calf injury, got cleared just hours before tip-off—and came through with 14 points, five assists, and a pair of steals. He looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Nichols | Sports Reporter & Host | NBA, NFL, NHL (@rachel_nichols)

Off the bench, Obi Toppin caught fire for 20 points, while Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam combined for 33 points. The Pacers’ second unit outscored the OKC’s 48-37—an edge that made a serious statement. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Indiana was up by 31, and Stephenson’s courtside celebration looked more like prophecy than fandom. Now, with everything on the line in a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Oklahoma City, the OKC Thunder are left scrambling. Meanwhile, the Pacers look like a team possessed—fueled by belief, chemistry, and maybe a little bit of that classic Lance Stephenson swagger.

Why did Lance Stephenson blow in LeBron James’ ear during his time with the Pacers?

If you’re an NBA fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen that unforgettable moment—Lance Stephenson standing beside LeBron James, then randomly blowing in his ear during a playoff game. It was weird, it was funny, and it was pure Lance. But why did he do it? Stephenson carved out a special place in Indiana Pacers history, not just for his flashy play but also for his fearless attitude. He spent most of his NBA career in Indy, and during that time, the Pacers twice made it to the Eastern Conference Finals—both times facing off against a Miami Heat team led by LeBron James. And that’s where the infamous ear-blow happened.

Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals brought the moment fans still talk about. With the game hanging in the balance, Lance Stephenson took a bold, strange step to throw off the King. Standing next to him, he leaned in and blew directly into LeBron’s ear. The reaction? LeBron cracked a smile and shook his head.

Years later, even Stephenson had to laugh at himself. “I don’t regret it,” he told The Score in 2018. “But sometimes I look at it like, ‘Why did I do that? What made me do that?'” Turns out, the idea was simple—rattle the best player in the world. “I was really trying to get him mad, really trying to win the game, get him unfocused,” he explained.

Over time, Stephenson tried other tricks too—anything to get under LeBron’s skin. The irony? They eventually became teammates with the Lakers in 2018-19. Funny how things turn out in the NBA. So while his antics might have failed to prevent LeBron from being his great self, it’s to be seen if his hype can translate into a similar energy from the Pacers in Game 7.

