Ex Pacers Star’s Frustration Spills as Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard’s Fate

It started like a fairytale, but ended in heartbreak. After giving Indiana fans one of the most thrilling postseason runs in years, Tyrese Haliburton’s magic wore off at the worst possible moment. Just like Damian Lillard in Round 1 and Jayson Tatum in Round 2, Haliburton seemed to fall victim to the same cruel twist of fate—a suspected Achilles injury during the Pacers’ 103-91 Game 7 loss to OKC in the Finals. Now, with three All-Stars going down in the same postseason, fans are left asking: is it time the NBA takes a hard look at its scheduling?

Because honestly, it’s starting to feel like the game is moving faster than players can handle. Today’s game is more demanding than ever. Every possession is a sprint, every rotation is tighter, and every mistake is punished. Players are covering more ground than they ever did—chasing down shooters from beyond the arc while battling on the glass. And for many, the 82-game schedule is starting to look like an outdated grind.

And the Pacers, ironically, might be the best example of that overload. They’ve built their identity around pushing the pace offensively and staying physical defensively. That takes a toll. It’s not just about training or conditioning—when you’re flying up and down the court for months, something eventually gives. No matter how elite the training staff is, the human body has limits.

So when Haliburton went down, it didn’t just sting—it triggered a wave of frustration. Former Pacers star Victor Oladipo couldn’t hold it in. Taking to X, he wrote, “In the Finals? So we just going keep playing right? Like its okay right Like it ain’t happen huh? Like this is just part of it right? But what would this play off run be without Hali? What about Dame what about JT and so many others. I bet we will just blame it on the moment though lol and Hey he got millions right so he will be alright huh? So what truly matters? The Athlete?. It’s all good though.”

He didn’t stop there. “I promise you im going to be a part of this change. It doesn’t have to be a norm or just part of the game anymore in any sport. We can and will protect the players better. Yall enjoy the rest of the game though. Rest up Hali bro this will make you stronger.” It wasn’t just anger—it was a plea for reform.

Meanwhile, making it worse, Haliburton was already nursing a calf issue, eerily similar to what Kevin Durant dealt with in 2019. And just like KD, that calf turned into something more. For now, Indiana’s focus quietly shifts to next season—hoping Haliburton heals, and the team stays competitive in his absence.

A heartbreaking day for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers

This definitely wasn’t how Tyrese Haliburton imagined his season would end. Just minutes after going down with a scary injury in Game 7, the Pacers star stood outside the locker room, leaning on crutches with a walking boot on his right leg. There were hugs. There were tears. He greeted each of his teammates one by one, trying to hold it together. The scene was raw—and honestly, hard to watch.

Understandably, Indiana ruled him out for the rest of the game almost immediately. The injury—officially listed as a “lower right leg injury”—happened with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Replays seemed to show something popping in the back of his leg. Haliburton couldn’t put any weight on it. Cameras caught him with his face buried in towels as he was helped off. And the NBA world left in shock.

Still, Indiana managed to stay close through the first half. They even led by one at the break. But with their leader gone, the Pacers ran out of gas. Their offense collapsed in the second half, scoring just 43 points as OKC pulled away to win 103-91.

Finally, while nothing has been confirmed by the team yet, Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton, told ABC during the game, “it was an Achilles tendon injury.” Based on how it looked, that diagnosis seems likely. Now, all anyone can do is hope the MRI results bring better news—and wish Hali a fast, full recovery.