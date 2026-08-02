Ex-76ers Star Raises Doubt Over LeBron James: “Don’t Know if He Has What Kobe and Jordan Had”

Every basketball debate seems to end at the same place. Who is the GOAT? For many, Michael Jordan owns that crown. Others will never look beyond LeBron James. Then some swear by Kobe Bryant, whether they leave out the Akron Hammer entirely or place him alongside MJ.

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Well, the ex-Philadelphia 76ers hooper Andres Nocioni might be the Category 3 person. He strongly believes that both Bryant and Jordan possessed a special mindset that set them apart in the league. And unfortunately, James is nowhere close to them in that aspect.

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Sure, LeBron James has broken and made records on his own accord. However, he lacks killer instincts, according to the former Argentine forward.

Nocioni recently stated: “As a rival, Kobe Bryant would kill you; he was a serial killer, very competitive. I imagine he must have been the closest thing to Jordan in that mindset, because I played against LeBron James.

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“LeBron seems to me to be top two, top three in the NBA, one of the best, but I don’t know if he has what Kobe and Jordan had,” Nocioni added. “They were serial killers, a certain mindset. And I think LeBron is a total star, but I don’t know if he has that killer mentality.”

Nocioni played eight seasons in the NBA, and during his prime years with the Chicago Bulls, he encountered LeBron James several times. The Argentine star earned respect as a fearless forward whose rugged defense constantly tested opponents.

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He spent 2004 to 2009 with the Bulls before later joining the Kings and and later the 76ers. Meanwhile, LeBron James was rising fast with the Cavaliers. Their meetings became bruising contests, as Nocioni embraced every challenge with relentless pressure and clever mind games.

But according to the 46-year-old’s observation, LeBron lacks a colder, more overtly punitive, win-at-all-costs edge. A report by Fox Sports in 2021 also painted an interesting picture.

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Michael Jordan demanded excellence through an intense, uncompromising style. Meanwhile, LeBron James built trust by connecting with teammates and understanding what motivated them. Scott Williams experienced both worlds firsthand. He won 3 championships alongside Jordan with the Bulls between 1990 and 1993. Later, he shared the court with James during the Cavaliers’ 2004-05 season, offering a rare perspective.

He shared his experience with MJ. “I had him before he had a ring, so it was crazy intense, like scary intense. It was almost an illness how hard he went at everything, including teammates, verbally and physically.” On the other hand, James was different.

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“LeBron is very unique where he’s a guy’s guy,” Jared Dudley shared. “He’ll drink some wine with you. He’ll have a one-on-one talk with you. And guys have looked up to him for a long time. So his words of encouragement- he knows what to say at the right time. He knows when to get on you.”

LeBron James rarely lets frustration spill into loud reactions, yet teammates quickly notice when his energy drops. However, both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were vocal about their frustration. They let their rivals know whom the court belonged to, entering trash talk and harsh banter.

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However, anyone around the NBA cannot deny James’ heroics even when the supposed “serial killer” instincts fall short. The Akron Hammer answered to a 3-1 Finals deficit in 2016 with control instead of forcing every play. He hunted favorable matchups and dictated the flow of the series. Moreover, he created chances for Kyrie Irving and the supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant often imposed their will through relentless possession-by-possession attacks, revealing a far different competitive style.