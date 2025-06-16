Ex-76ers Star Recalls the Real Reason Behind the 11YO Question He Asked Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the NBA, greatness doesn’t wait. Players like LeBron James, who won Finals MVP at 24, or Luka Dončić, already a three-time All-Star before turning 22, prove that youth is no barrier to legacy. These guys come in young, light up the league, and start carving their names into history before most of us figure out our lunch orders. But sometimes, even the greats do a double take—like one rising star recently did—stunned to realize just how young another phenom was to already be that polished.

Take the 76ers legend, Reggie Evans, for example. He was more than just a role player—he was a rebounding machine. During his 13-season career, he averaged 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 points across 809 games. One of his most iconic moments came on March 27, 2013, when he grabbed a staggering 26 rebounds against the Trail Blazers—and added 22 points for good measure. Hustle defined Reggie’s career: he was the guy diving for loose balls, boxing out giants—even earning a net-wide reputation for flopping to secure boards.

Even after retiring in 2015, Reggie wasn’t quite ready for what he saw on the court one night—a 20-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on an absolute clinic. That moment left him stunned, and it ended up going viral. Now, with Evans eyeing a return to the hardwood, people are still talking about it. And he’s not shy about what shook him that night. “That’s the day I knew he was gonna be a superstar. That’s why I asked him what I asked him. That was my reaction. This kid here, the things he was doing in that game, seeing it in person, I saw superstar.”

Back in 2014, Reggie had one of those “wait, what?!” moments when he found out Giannis was only 20. The man literally said, “DAMN!”—because honestly, same. At just 20, Giannis was already putting up 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 block per game on 49% shooting in his second NBA season. Reggie, a vet who had seen it all, didn’t just see potential—he saw different.

And now? The “Greek Freak” isn’t just in the league—he’s owning it. Giannis has played 12 seasons with the Bucks, averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists across 859 regular-season games. He’s stacked the accolades too—8 All-Star appearances, 2 MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, Finals MVP, and an NBA championship.

While he’s made a name as a dominant transition force and an off-ball nightmare, recent reports suggest he might step into more of a playmaking role—especially with Damian Lillard sidelined. Think point-Giannis 2.0: running pick-and-rolls, creating mismatches, and making passes over smaller defenders. The kid Reggie once couldn’t believe? He’s now redefining what a modern big can be.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is chasing greatness

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t just playing basketball—he’s out here rewriting what greatness looks like in real time. After a tough loss to the Knicks in March, the Greek Freak responded to LeBron James’ viral comment that he would’ve dropped “250 points in a game in the 70s.” And while most players might’ve just thanked the King and moved on, Giannis couldn’t help himself: “Yeah, I don’t know about that take. I think it’s a wrong take… I think if I played in the 70s, it would probably be more of like 275, not 250.” Classic Giannis—deadpan delivery with just enough sarcasm to leave the room laughing. But then he broke character, laughing and clarifying, “No, I’m joking.”

via Imago Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, underneath the joke is a player who’s well aware of the praise—and the pressure. “It’s definitely a great compliment coming from one of the best players in the league. Appreciate it,” he added, before pivoting into the heart of the debate. Giannis, ever the thoughtful competitor, made his stance clear: “I don’t like comparing eras… If I played in the 70s, how everybody practiced and how everybody played, we would have played the same way. That’s all you knew at the time.” For him, greatness isn’t about hypotheticals—it’s about context, evolution, and doing the best with what you have.

But don’t mistake his humility for a lack of ambition. Giannis is still hungry. “You know, I wish at this era that I play right now in 2025, I wish I could score 250 points today,” he said. And while he said it with a smile, his intent couldn’t be more real. The Bucks may be struggling, but Giannis isn’t backing down. With nine games left and a playoff run looming, he’s not here to debate the past—he’s chasing greatness in the now.

Reggie Evans saw Giannis’ superstar potential before the world caught on. Today, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, proving he’s every bit the generational great Evans sensed he’d be.

