Ex Warriors Star Accuses NBA of Using Magic Johnson & Co. to Ruin Kobe & LeBron’s Legacies

It started like any other basketball podcast. Gilbert Arenas, who used to be a top player, is now the loudest voice on Gil’s Arena. In the latest episode, a conversation about the NBA Conference finals ended up taking a sharp turn. What started as small talk about trophies turned into a bold claim that may leave fans seething in anger. This story is not about glory, but about recognition and legacy….and it turns out the NBA is limited to only three players!

As they talked about the new Western Conference Finals MVP trophy, Gilbert asked, “What is the name of the trophy?” The co-host quickly answered, “The Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP.” That’s when Gilbert got louder. “I’m gonna choose it exactly how I’ve… So when I said they’ve been ruining people’s history but because of the same three people, the same three people” The mood changed. He wasn’t just talking about basketball anymore, he was talking about legacy.

Gilbert Arenas named the three players “Magic – Jordan – Bird.” He said these three have become so big in NBA history that the league now tries to protect their legacies. “No one’s going to be the best point guard ever, it’s hard. No one’s going to be the best shooting guard or player ever because of Jordan, and no one’s going to get three MVPs in a row because of Bird.” Gilbert Arenas said. The league is doing this both with trophies and stories. “When LeBron came into the league he was the next Magic Johnson with Jordan-like ability… when he started showing abilities that were beyond Magic Johnson they moved his ass to Jordan”

He pointed out a pattern. Instead of letting new players pass the old legends, the league changes their path or blocks them. He mentioned the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis, and Nikola Jokic among the players who could have matched or passed those top three. But Gilbert Arenas said, “Everybody’s been taken out so they wouldn’t do this… they try to cement them more in history by naming trophies after them that they… that wasn’t created when they were playing.”

It’s a big claim, but fans still argue about the times Kobe was seemingly snubbed in the MVP race despite being the best player in the league. Whether this is done in order to protect the legacies of older legends, is another story.

The times when Kobe Bryant was snubbed for the MVP

Let’s take a look at 2006 first. Steve Nash got the MVP for a strong Suns season, but his numbers? 18.8 points and 10.5 assists. Meanwhile, Kobe dropped 35.4 points a game, dragged a weak Lakers squad into the playoffs, and still got overlooked.

2003 was another wild one. Tim Duncan won it all with 23 points and 12 boards, but Kobe had 30 points, almost 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and over 2 steals per game. He still didn’t win MVP despite making both All-NBA and All-Defense First Teams. That year, he carried the 5th-seeded Lakers deep into the playoffs.

2005? Nash again. He had an incredible 50-40-90 season but averaged just 15.5 points. Kobe was out there putting up 27.6 points per game with very little help and still didn’t even make the First Team All-NBA.

Then came 2007 when Dirk won MVP with a 67-15 record. But Kobe had 31.6 points per game and made the First Team for both All-NBA and All-Defense, and still got no MVP love. Every time Kobe outperformed, the excuse was the team record. Yet others in history won MVPs without hitting 50 wins—so why not Kobe?

It’s hard to ignore what Gilbert said once you line up the facts. Maybe this isn’t just about trophies—it’s about a system. One that has rewritten the legacies of players who deserved more. And if Gilbert’s right, maybe it’s time fans start asking tougher questions.