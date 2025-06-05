Ex Warriors Star Claims Real Reason Why Anthony Edwards Has Shoe, Not 6x World Champion

The Wolves might have failed to turn their championship dream true this time, but Anthony Edwards had a dream run moment on the court, off the court, and deep in the culture. He just wrapped a breakout season, averaging 27.6 points and 4.5 assists across 79 games, with analysts and legends alike debating if he’s already the face of the NBA. But Ant’s not slowing down—he’s stepping into the business game too, teasing a fresh Adidas sneaker launch set for later this year. And just as his star rises, track and field champ Noah Lyles throws his name into the spotlight with some unexpected heat.

Six-time world championship gold medalist Noah Lyles has the medals, the records, and the charisma—so when Adidas signed him to a massive contract extension through the 2028 Olympics, it felt like a slam dunk. “The richest contract in the sport of track and field since the retirement of Usain Bolt,” his agency called it. And after winning double gold at the 2023 World Championships, Lyles figured the next step was obvious: his signature shoes. But Adidas had other plans—ones that didn’t quite line up with what Noah had in mind, and that’s where Anthony Edwards comes into the picture.

When Noah Lyles name-dropped Anthony Edwards during his Adidas shoe gripe, the crew at Gil’s Arena didn’t hold back. Gilbert Arenas especially had Ant’s back, explaining exactly why Edwards is the face of a sneaker deal. “Someone like him [Noah] doesn’t understand that your accolades—what you have done in your profession—has no merit to sales. Who you are as a person, yeah, that’s it. Can the kids—do they like you? Right? Can they relate to you? That’s what sells product.” And Gil didn’t stop there.

“How about this—we take both of y’all and then send y’all in the same room, send you to the mall, to the football game, out of the country—I guarantee you, you will see why he sells shoes.” The former Warriors star doubled down on the visibility factor, too, pointing out why track just doesn’t compare to the NBA spotlight.

“No one knows where the Diamond League is. No one knows where your league is. We can’t see you running every week, right? So we can’t look for it unless we go look for it.” Meanwhile, Ant? “We can turn on the TV and he can dunk on a m—-———, and boom, we see them—-——— shoe—bam, I want it. I want to jump like that!” His point was clear—Ant-Man is visible, relatable, and explosive. In the sneaker game? That’s what sells.

Anthony Edwards’ first signature sneaker — the Adidas AE 1 — dropped in December 2023 and instantly lit the game on fire. Sleek design? Check. Wild colorways? Oh yeah. Sellouts? Every. Single. Time. It wasn’t just a basketball shoe; it was a moment. Now, all eyes are on the follow-up: the AE 2. Adidas gave us a little tease during a March earnings call — flashing that bold red-gold-black color scheme and Ant’s signature logo on the tongue. And while details are still under wraps, we do know this: the AE 2 “Lucid Pink” is expected to launch in January 2026, with the full lineup likely hitting shelves in October 2025, just in time to tip off a new NBA season. Price tag? $130. And trust — the hype’s already heating up.

Why is Noah Lyles upset with Adidas?

The six-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist just reignited his long-standing frustration with Adidas, this time by once again bringing up Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. On a recent episode of Funky Friday, Noah Lyles didn’t mince words, as reported by Fadeaway World. “I said, ‘Anthony Edwards has a shoe,’ and I’m already a six-time world champion, and I’m prophesying that I’m going to be the Olympic champion,” he told host Cam Newton.

“I believe I’ve done enough to prove that my worth is given a signature shoe, or at least having the conversation of it.” But instead of a real discussion, he claims Adidas brushed him off. “They said that’s not their department, yada yada yada, dancing around the conversation,” he said. “At the time, I was frustrated with them. Still am.”

This isn’t even the first time Lyles has used Edwards as an example of what he sees as a frustrating double standard. Back in August 2024, during contract negotiations with Adidas, he vented in a TIME magazine cover story about being invited to an event celebrating Edwards’ signature sneaker release. “You want to invite me to [an event for] a man who has not even been to an NBA Finals? In a sport that you don’t even care about? And you’re giving him a shoe?” Lyles said. He made it clear it wasn’t personal, adding, “No disrespect: the man is an amazing athlete. He is having a heck of a year… All I’m asking is, ‘How could you not see that for me?’”

When Cam Newton asked why he doesn’t just walk away from Adidas, Lyles explained it’s not that simple. “If I leave, I’m giving up the advantage of product,” he said. “I need spikes to run in… There are rules by the governing body of track and field that you have to be okayed by these brands.” Plus, his training group and coach, whom he’s been with for nine years, are Adidas-only. If he leaves, he loses all of it. “My training group is an Adidas-only training group. If I’m not an Adidas athlete, I can’t even train there,” Lyles said.

So, while his beef isn’t with Anthony Edwards personally (he even skipped Edwards’ sneaker party because of a Hugo Boss event), the repeated comparisons are rubbing a lot of NBA fans the wrong way. Especially since this isn’t the first time Lyles has irked hoopers.

