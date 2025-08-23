Ex-Warriors Star Demands $42M & More for Malik Beasley Despite Mocking Him in Gambling Probe

Gilbert Arenas is nothing if he doesn’t go with the tide. Since taunting Malik Beasley, the former Wizards star has been in the same hot water. Now Malik Beasley’s name is cleared. Arenas is still there. Except now he has another message for Beasley. This time, not so much taunting. But this might also be an invite to the NBA player who last played for the Detroit Pistons.

After ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Beasley is no longer the subject of a federal investigation, Gilbert Arenas was the first to respond on his profiles across all the shortform video platforms. In typical No Chill Gil fashion, he’s celebratory. “You cleared your name. They need to say sorry. I’m sorry.”

What was he sorry for? Arenas mocked Beasley on Gil’s Arena in June when his arrest put his $42 million contract with the Pistons on hold. That was after he knocked down 309 3-pointers in 2024-25 season. Arenas even touched on that. “You wasn’t out there throwing games. You were just out doing what you do, just doing what we doin’ at 82 games a season.”

He further tells Beasley what he should do next. Step 1. “Now you got to make them pay.” No confusion there. “Get ’em dawg, get a man the ball for all the pain and suffering for just throwin’ his name up in s— like this.” If that’s possible, insiders aren’t sure he has that wiggle room. Although he is clear of a DOJ investigation, some reports claim that he could be found in violation of NBA rules.

That hasn’t stopped speculation about where Beasley can continue his NBA career. A diehard Lakers bandwagoner, Arenas has a suggestion. “Hey come on here to LA.” Just so we’re clear, he doesn’t mean the Clippers. Gil doesn’t get behind that. He’s obsessed with keeping LeBron with the Lakers and getting more pieces to him. Even offering Beasley his barber to grease the wheels. “We need you, we need you. Hey listen, you don’t even have to pay the barber here.”

To conclude, Gilbert Arenas had a very serious command for Beasley. “Welcome, welcome back, you’ve freed your name. You inspire. Now sue.” He’s inspired Gil. Now we know what he intends to do in the near future.

Gilbert Arenas is in the same boat

Under this very post, fans joked to Gil that Beasley ‘snitched’ on him and Agent Zero only responded with laughing emojis. That ‘snitching joke’ has come full circle. Last month, Arenas joked about both Malik Beasley’s and Terry Rozier’s gambling investigations on Gil’s Arena.

He mistakenly claimed that Rozier was free with, “Scary Terry’s free, Feds found him innocent.” Al Harrington, who was a guest on that episode, joked that Rozier tattled about Beasley which left the Arena in splits.

About a month later, Arenas and five others were arrested for allegedly running an illegal gambling business from a Los Angeles residence owned by Gil. Arenas was released on bond pretty quickly while his teammate and co-host, Nick Young taunted him for his arrest on Gil’s Arena.

Just like Beasley, who promised to clear his name and return to the league, Arenas has been anything with lowkey. He’s revived feuds, especially with Kwame Brown over this issue. After the message he sent to Malik Beasley, it sounds like Arenas is waiting to clear his name to take his own advice.