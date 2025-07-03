Ex-Warriors Star Admits Cooper Flagg Lacks One Quality After Carmelo Anthony’s Harsh Claim

Just when Dallas thought they’d struck gold with Cooper Flagg—landing the No. 1 pick against all odds and cashing it in on the Duke sensation—Carmelo Anthony decided to shift the conversation. While most of the basketball world was busy celebrating the Mavericks’ new franchise cornerstone, Melo stirred up controversy with some sharp remarks about Flagg that fans didn’t exactly take kindly to. But standing firm by his side? A former 6x All-Star and current Dynamic Prep Academy Head Coach.

Carmelo Anthony didn’t exactly slam Cooper Flagg, but he definitely got fans talking. On Podcast P with Paul George, Melo praised how the young star has dominated at every level so far, saying he does a lot of things really well. But then he switched gears: “Now, we stepping into where this is every single night, 82 games every single night… You’ve got to get a skill set. You can’t be in the pros and don’t have a skill set… You have to have something that’s your go-to. Right now, he don’t have a go-to.”

And while many felt Melo’s comments downplayed Flagg’s potential before he’s even stepped on an NBA court, turns out, Anthony’s not alone in his take on Cooper Flagg. The ex-Warriors star, Jermaine O’Neal—who’s watched these young prospects up close—backed him up without hesitation.

On The Dan Patrick Show, Dan brought up Melo’s now-viral comments. He pushed back a bit, pointing out that at just 17 or 18, it’s fair not to expect that yet. Dan noted that Flagg can go inside-out, absorb contact, and already looks polished in many areas. But then he asked Jermaine, straight up: what does Cooper still need to work on offensively?

O’Neal didn’t dance around it. “Just the shooting,” he said. “Obviously, the NBA is about shooting now. So the consistent shooting, obviously, the three-point line is a little bit deeper than the college, but I would agree with Carmelo.”

Then he brought it home with some solid veteran advice: “From [my] perspective, it’s important that he understands that he doesn’t have to be anybody else but himself, right? He’s like a Swiss Army knife… he has so many different things that he can bring to the table, and he just needs to focus on that. You know, he doesn’t have a flashy bag, but his flashes is impact.”

The 18-year-old dropped 19/7/4 at Duke while playing elite defense, shot nearly 40% from three, and carried himself like a 10-year vet. In Flagg’s lone season at Duke, the superstar freshman averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with 48.1/38.5/84.0 shooting splits on his way to winning National Player of the Year.

And while Carmelo Anthony and Jermaine O’Neal both leaned into the idea that Cooper Flagg is a jack of all trades but still mastering his craft, Dwight Howard offered a more encouraging take. “Obviously, he hasn’t even made it into the NBA yet,” he said, reminding everyone just how young Flagg still was. Howard put it in perspective: “If he’s already good at a lot of things now and he’s got a chance to master these things by the time he gets older, he’ll be fine. He’s only 18, 19. He got a lot of time to grow.” It was the kind of level-headed reassurance and a reminder that the league isn’t just about arriving early, but lasting long.

Jermaine O’Neal urges Cooper Flagg to tune inward

Jermaine O’Neal knows the NBA grind—and now, as the head coach at Dynamic Prep Academy in Texas, he’s watching a new generation go through it under a much harsher spotlight. So when it comes to Cooper Flagg, the advice from the six-time All-Star is simple: block out the noise and give yourself time. “Man, just you know, obviously things are a lot different now from a perspective of social media… we’re seeing this impact on how social makes people feel,” O’Neal said. He urged Flagg to not get caught up in unrealistic expectations or online pressure, especially with the weight of being the No. 1 pick. “He has to be able to give himself some grace as well… people are expecting him to come in and fill the void. He needs to really just focus on what he can do and his development and give himself grace over a period of time.”

And he’s right. Back when LeBron James entered the league at the same age as Flagg, the spotlight was intense—but it didn’t come with 24/7 internet commentary, instant memes, and daily hot takes. Today’s rookies aren’t just judged on the court; they’re trending or getting trolled in real time. The transition from college to the NBA has always been tough, but now it comes with a digital pressure cooker that past stars didn’t face. D12 also kept it simple and supportive: “Just go hoop, enjoy the games. Don’t let the politics take away the passion … and have fun.”

Meanwhile, the business side of things is already booming. The Mavericks officially signed Flagg to his four-year rookie deal, which Spotrac reports is worth over $62 million—about $13.8 million in Year 1. And while that’s already a massive number, it’s just the beginning. He reportedly made more through NIL at Duke, but the big paydays are coming. If things go according to plan, Flagg is in line for a $359 million supermax extension in 2029 and a $509 million second extension after that. Add in endorsements, and yes, Cooper Flagg is on a clear path to billionaire status. First up? His NBA debut in the Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, going head-to-head with Bronny James and the Lakers—national TV, of course.

Cooper Flagg’s NBA journey is just beginning, and the spotlight is only getting brighter. But with the right mindset and guidance, he’s clearly on the right path. There’s a long road ahead—and he’s built for it.