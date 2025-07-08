Ex-Warriors Star Demands 2-Month Deadline Over Michael Beasley’s $1 Million Challenge

$1 million made SwaggyP very talkative. Ever since the Big3 got even more star-studded, the challenges and trash talk have amplified. Michael Beasley, the reigning superstar of Ice Cub’s 3vs3 league had a lot to say to the guys in LA. After Miami 305 beat the LA Riot, Beasley is ready for any challenge. He had some strong words for LA Riot’s coach, Nick Young, and his stars, Dwight Howard and Jordan Crawford. The thing is, so does Swaggy.

It started when Michael Beasley and Nick Young were on the 3s and Ones podcast together. Nick Young casually dropped the line that triggered a war. “I just started beating guys last year in the BIG3.”

Beasley, who just beat the Dwight Howard-led LA Riot and also teammate Lance Stephenson 1vs1, was provoked. “Are you in shape? You talk a lot, are you in shape?” he provoked back. He amped up the provocations with, “Lace it up.” And it looked like it was not working till Beasley declared, “A million dollars. Challenged. I’mma have you shaking a–. Line it up, Nick Young. A million dollars, unretire.”

A million dollars were the magic words. Nick Young is suddenly enthusiastic to give up coaching and go to war himself. He was non-committal to Beasley’s face – all he said was “I’ll get out there” – only to come on Instagram with a response.

Nick Young can back the trash talk

Don’t be mistaken about the comedic language of SwaggyP’s response. As if Gilbert Arenas questioned if Nick Young had any part in the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 championship, he’s extra motivated to win $1 million from Michael Beasley.

Accompanying that absurd demand for two months was a video of Young apparently training in the gym. Very difficult to say how Young is doing on Day 1 of this two-month challenge yet. He is seven years removed from his NBA career unlike Beasley who has continued playing overseas and in the BIG3.

Young’s coaching career, for all the mockery it gets on Gil’s Arena, is not that shaky. He led the Enemies to the 2023 BIG3 championship as a player-coach. He was a full-time coach in their 2024 title defense.

While the LA Riot has only started winning games now, Nick Young’s claim he’s been winning since last year is fighting words before Beasley. The former Miami Heat player won a championship and an MVP in two full seasons in China. He comes into this season of the BIG3 as the reigning MVP.

He doesn’t need two months to prepare at all. By most fans’ observations, Beasley is in shape, proven by beating Lance Stephenson 1vs1 for $100,000. A prize 10 times that has SwaggyP motivated. But he’d have to get behind Stephenson, who wants a rematch with Beasley. That’s a good way for Nick Young to buy some time.