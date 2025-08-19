Ex-Warriors Star Pits Kobe & LeBron Fans Against Michael Jordan’s Base With Wild Suspicions in Goat Debate

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have dominated the GOAT debate. But one name that often gets left out is Kobe Bryant. This was once again evident when the Bleacher Report released their rankings, and the Black Mamba was not only outside of the top 3, but was not even in the top 10. His #11 ranking started another debate about the Lakers legend being disrespected. Even Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade stepped in to stop fans from disrespecting the legacy of Kobe.

While the former players have a measured approach, that can’t be true for social media. These lists sometimes bring out the worst in the fans, who cross boundaries to defend their GOAT. Questioning the fanbase today is Gilbert Arenas. Yes, the former Warriors star is never shy to put his two cents in and did so even today. This time gave his perspective: “It’s weird because Klutch Sports paying people to talk about Kobe is weird because that’s Jo… He’s, it’s that’s Jordan’s (fanbase).”

Arenas pushes back on the popular narrative that Klutch Sports, owned by LeBron’s agent, is behind the disrespect toward Kobe. Instead, he places the blame squarely on the Jordan fanbase. “So I don’t know what media is paying. If the media has LeBron to so Klutch will be paying people to push him, one wouldn’t that makes more sense?” Arenas raises a question: if Klutch Sports is paying, then they would do so to push LeBron for the #1 spot. Not to pull Kobe down to #11.

After this, he recalled the time and claimed it was the Michael Jordan fanbase who started the narrative about Kobe being the sidekick to Shaquille O’Neal when the Lakers did their three-peat. “Just FYI. The Kobe is Robin to Shaq. That was Jordan. And this is why you Jordan and Kobe fans as weirdos right now, because the Kobe caught sidekick talk came from Jordan fans.” Arenas continued on his No Chill Gil YouTube channel. “They don’t like neither. Listen to this so you can just imagine what they were saying after Kobe won his third ring and niggas is talking like ‘oh shit! He’s the second guard since MJ.”

“Just remember who started the beef of it all. That’s why I always keep saying Kobe and LeBron fans y’all f—– fight in the same entity. Y’all are fighting the same entity. You’re fighting the Jordan. You’re fighting the Jordan media and fans, anybody who’s basically 40 and under in the media are Kobe LeBron fans. Kobe fans then LeBron. If you’re in the me if you’re 40, and if you’re fucking 50 and 60 and 70, you’re strictly Jordan and you don’t like nobody.”

Arenas’s take is a perfect encapsulation of his unfiltered style. It also isn’t the first time he’s waded into the GOAT debate with provocative comments aimed at Michael Jordan’s legacy.

Another instance of Gilbert Arenas firing shots at Michael Jordan

For reference, Agent Zero has connections with both MJ and LeBron. When the 6x NBA champion retired from the Wizards, Arenas was the player who put the Wizards on the map again. His connection with the Lakers superstar is also simple. He has even trained LBJ’s sons, Bronny and Bryce. Plus, Bryce and Arenas’ son, Alijah, shared the locker room for the 2024 USA men’s basketball U17 national team camp. Because of this connection, there is also a question about Gilbert and his take when he supports the James family.

Despite that, the 3x All-Star is never one to back down from any fight. Last year, his take was bold and loud. “He’s not real. He’s real today, but the only people that bring him up when LeBron James’ name gets. That’s the only reason Michael Jordan’s relevant.” On Dwight Howard’s Above the Rim Podcast, Arenas made it clear that LeBron keeps the MJ name relevant today. “They’re combating the stats the greatest like once LeBron James is solidified like you’re the GOAT, Jordan swindles.”

Arenas’ claims come from the fact, whenever LeBron breaks any record or is about to break one, the narrative straight goes to why Michael Jordan is better. Also, when fans or veterans need to compare their skills and they can’t find any in the current generation, they go to His Airness. That’s why Agent Zero is very vocal against the MJ fanbase and will continue to do so.