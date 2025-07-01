Ex-Warriors Star Rushes to Tracy McGrady’s Aid After Kobe Bryant Claim Triggered Backlash

Tracy McGrady lit a firestorm with just one comment, but what followed was even more telling—Gilbert Arenas stepping in with a passionate defense that just might change the way fans are looking at this entire debate. The controversy wasn’t just about McGrady’s comparison—it cracked open something deeper. At the heart of it lies a long-standing question: how do we really define greatness in the NBA?

Let’s be honest—today’s NBA talk is all about rings. If you don’t have them, you’re often left out of the conversation. But that wasn’t always the case. Think back to the early 2000s, when players like Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley were still held in legendary regard, even without a championship to their name. That’s the environment where Kobe Bryant built his legacy. And yet, fast-forward to today, even the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s five rings and two Finals MVPs can come under discussion—especially when folks start dissecting who had the better teammates or coaching staff.

That’s exactly the space where McGrady’s comments landed. He commented that, had he been in Kobe Bryant’s shoes—with the same roster and system—he would have found the same success. Some called it audacious, others dismissed it outright. But Gilbert Arenas wasn’t having any of that. Defending McGrady, he recently clarified, “T-Mac didn’t compare himself to Kobe and all that. He just saying the structure of the Lakers at that moment in time. Phil Jackson, Rick Fox, that team, he could have pulled out at least one ring. That’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arenas wasn’t done. He turned the spotlight back on the media and fans, challenging how they assign value to a player’s legacy. “The top 75 list lets you know they don’t give a f— about you as a second option, nor as a third, right? So what you do as an individual is more important. Then if you a second option, ring getter, in the media’s mind.” His point? Legacy shouldn’t be boxed into who collected more rings playing behind someone else.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playback (@watchplayback) Expand Post

And McGrady’s stance wasn’t without merit. His 2001–02 campaign saw him average 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists—MVP-level production. So when he said, “Replace me with Kobe with Shaq, I don’t win a championship? You don’t think I can carry the Lakers to a championship? I never had the opportunity,” that wasn’t disrespect. It was seemingly frustration at not having the same shot. So, to be clear, McGrady didn’t put himself above Kobe. In fact, he made it clear in an Instagram story that Bryant and Michael Jordan belong in a “separate class.”

Tracy McGrady once put Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan

The barbershop-style debate over who would win in a hypothetical one-on-one clash between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has fueled basketball conversations for years. And honestly, who could resist diving into that matchup? Both legends not only redefined greatness but also played the same position—shooting guard—while sharing similar frames and eerily mirrored playing styles.

Enter Tracy McGrady, the former Rockets and Magic star who had the rare privilege of competing against both icons. His take? It’s bold, and it’s bound to get people talking.

“I’m going with Kob,” McGrady said in an interview while promoting his One Basketball League. “I’m going with Kob because I think Kobe was the most skilled basketball player I’ve ever seen. I think he took what MJ was and enhanced that skill set.” Before fans could jump to conclusions, McGrady clarified that his opinion on a one-on-one outcome doesn’t automatically place Kobe at the top of the all-time list.

via Imago Image Credits: Imago

“We talk about who is the GOAT of basketball,” he said. “It’s MJ, LeBron, and I always have to throw Kobe in there.” It’s clear that McGrady has had immense respect for Kobe Bryant, even involving him in the GOAT debate, so Gilbert Arenas stands strong for T-Mac that he never claimed supremacy over Black Mamba but just imagined his own what could have been, had he played with someone like Shaquille O’Neal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad