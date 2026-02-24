Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Pat Riley Calling Him GOAT, Bold ’85 Finals Challenge and ’88 Championship Guarantee (Exclusive)

Unsurprisingly, Pat Riley’s statue captured both his strong fashion sense and his commanding presence. In an extra twist, the statue also showcased Riley’s deep respect for former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The statue depicts a photo of Riley raising his right fist, the signal he gave to his players to run a play that ensured Abdul-Jabbar would have the ball. Then, Kareem could lift the “Showtime Lakers” once again with his patented skyhook.

“Cap,” Riley said before turning to Abdul-Jabbar, “I appreciate you and love you so much.”

Riley devoted a significant portion of his speech to Abdul-Jabbar, whom Riley described as “one of the most durable athletes in the history of the game.” Kareem played for 20 NBA seasons while collecting six NBA championships and becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, a record he held for 39 years before LeBron James eclipsed his mark on Feb. 7, 2023.

Abdul-Jabbar maintained such longevity amid disciplined training, including yoga, meditation and martial arts. But he also credits Riley’s influence as the Lakers’ head coach (1982-90). Abdul-Jabbar and Riley won four NBA titles together (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988) in seven Finals appearances (1982-85, 1987-89).

“I had to rely on Pat to prepare,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “He was in a position to observe and correct me. I thought I would never be corrected by Pat Riley. But there I am. Thanks to the good advice, Riles. I appreciate it.”

Abdul-Jabbar shared more reflections about Riley with EssentiallySports, including where he ranks Riley among NBA coaches, on Riley considering him the GOAT, and how he handled his various coaching approaches.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

What was your reaction when you heard that the Lakers will honor Pat Riley with a statue?

Abdul-Jabbar: “I was genuinely pleased. It felt long overdue, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute. Coach Riley played a pivotal role in our championship success—his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment were instrumental to everything we achieved. We had great players on our team, but all with different personalities. And the hardest part of coaching is getting players to make a consistent effort. So I have great admiration for Pat’s ability, which led our team to five championships.”

Where does Pat rank among all the NBA coaches and why?

Abdul-Jabbar: “Pat belongs among the greatest coaches in NBA history because he could unify a team and sharpen its focus night after night. Pat made that discipline a way of life. His ability to instill consistency and purpose was a driving force behind all those championships we won.”

Riley was known to have intense practices. Can you paint a picture on what those practices were like and what Riley had you all do?

Abdul-Jabbar: “Coach Riley ran practices with a rare combination of precision and purpose. He had an uncanny ability to diagnose exactly what was holding us back—physically, mentally, or emotionally—and he never shied away from addressing it head‑on. When something needed to be fixed, he made sure we drilled it until we got it right. Those practices were demanding, but they sharpened our focus, strengthened our discipline, and ultimately shaped us into a championship team.”

Riley has often considered you to be the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) because of your dominant play and longevity. What does that mean to you?

Abdul-Jabbar: “It means a great deal to me. I took pride in caring for my body and sustaining a level of play that allowed me to compete for twenty years. Pat always respected my work ethic, my commitment to the team, and the fact that every time I stepped on the court, I aimed to be the very best version of myself.”

Riley was very vocally supportive about you to both the media and to the team in 1983 amid speculation on whether the Lakers’ management and even some players eventually wanted you traded. What did Riley’s support for you at that time mean to you?

Abdul-Jabbar: “Pat’s support meant a great deal to me. At that point in my career, I understood my value and knew I wasn’t someone who could be easily replaced. But having your head coach stand up for you, publicly and privately, carries a different kind of weight. His belief in me, especially during a moment of speculation and uncertainty, reaffirmed the trust and respect we had built over the years.”

What do you recall about how Riley challenged you during the film session following the Lakers’ Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the 1985 NBA Finals?

Abdul-Jabbar: “Coach knew we were capable of much more. It had been a long season, and in that first game, we simply didn’t play to our standard. In the film session, he challenged us in a way that didn’t require a lot of words; there was an unspoken understanding between us. He expected excellence, and he made it clear that we had to rise to the moment. That honesty and directness set the tone for the rest of the series.”

In what ways did Riley’s coaching tactics contribute to your strong play in Game 2?

Abdul-Jabbar: “We went into Game 2 with absolute clarity about what needed to be done. There was no panic—just confidence in our preparation and a determination to erase the memory of Game 1. Pat’s approach helped sharpen that focus. He reminded us of who we were, and that mindset allowed us to respond with the kind of performance we knew we were capable of delivering.”

What did you think when Riley guaranteed at the Lakers’ championship parade in 1987 that the Lakers would repeat the following year?

Abdul-Jabbar: “I think Coach believed deeply in our ability to win, but there’s no question his guarantee added pressure. When a coach makes a statement like that on a championship stage, he’s putting his faith in the team and challenging us at the same time. We understood the responsibility that came with it, and we embraced it.”

During Riley’s post-game interview after you all won the 1988 NBA championship, you famously covered up Riley’s mouth with a towel and did not allow him to offer another championship guarantee. What do you remember about that moment?

Abdul-Jabbar: “I remember it clearly. I was trying to buy the team a couple of days to breathe before any bold statements were made. We had just come through a long, demanding season, and another guarantee felt like too much, too soon. Covering his mouth with that towel was my way of keeping things light while protecting the team from immediate pressure.”

Riley held a reunion for the Showtime Lakers in Hawaii in 2022. What were your favorite memories of Riley during that trip?

Abdul-Jabbar: “Every day of that trip felt special in its own way. Pat brought all of us together with no pressure and no agenda, just a focus on our relationships and the friendships we built over the years. It was truly remarkable. We all were genuinely happy. Being together like that reminded us of what made those years so meaningful.”

