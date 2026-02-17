Fact Check: Did Michael Jordan Remove Ice From the Kid at Daytona 500?

NASCAR Teambesitzer MICHAEL JORDAN beobachtet das Training seiner Teams während des NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race auf dem Phönix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, Nordamerika NASCAR team owner, MICHAEL JORDAN, watches his teams practice during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ, Avondale, United States of America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxArce/Grindst ibxiqx12959991.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

In 1982, a young Michael Jordan dreamed of winning the Daytona 500 as a team owner, and that dream came true in 2026. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick stole away victory from Chase Elliott in the final quarter-mile of the Daytona International Speedway. This marked the seventh championship of his career, but an allegation overshadowed all the celebration.

While the celebration videos were hitting the net, a clip of MJ’s alleged inappropriate behavior blew up instantly. But now, more videos with different angles have come out to put those rumors to rest. On Bubba the Love Sponge Show, the host clearly stated, “Tyler Reddick’s son (Beau) had a chunk of ice. You can see that Tyler Reddick’s son’s shirt is completely saturated, and Michael Jordan is trying to help a little kid out. ‘Let me get those chunks of ice out of your back.’

It looks shocking. Please do your due diligence and realize that it was chunks of ice that were in the kid’s back area by the waistline of his shorts, and Michael Jordan was grabbing the cubes of ice to try to break them up and make them fall, and they fell on his legs, and he wiped them off his legs.”

Another video showed Tyler Reddick celebrating with his family and doing the traditional champagne celebration. That’s why his son was all drenched in the first place. And Michael Jordan was helping to remove the remaining ice. According to the Daily Mail, Jordan’s representatives, NASCAR, and 23XI Racing were contacted for comment. As of now, no official statement has been shared publicly.

MJ shares a strong bond with Beau. Two years ago, an interaction melted fans’ hearts. It was after Reddick won the Talladega Superspeedway, and Beau was in MJ’s arms. “He did a great job. You here to celebrate?” Jordan asked Beau. The answer was a loud “Yeah,” which prompted Michael Jordan to laugh. 23XI Racing and controversies go hand-in-hand.

Last year, Reddick did not win a race, and he spent much of that time focused on his infant son, Rookie, who had a tumor in his chest that affected his heart. But at Daytona, Reddick got the job done despite leading only one lap on Sunday. Yet, it was the final lap that mattered most. He became the 25th different driver to lead a lap in the race, setting a new event record.

MJ’s team’s victory also came months after NASCAR settled a federal antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing, according to reports.

Leaving behind the past, Michael Jordan starts fresh with NASCAR

At first, Jordan and Co. were directly against Chairman Jim France and NASCAR during the lawsuit. For a period, the relationship appeared strained, with strong statements and accusations issued on both sides. But after the landmark settlement, which made the charters permanent and increased revenue for teams, things seemed to have changed between them.

“3 months ago, they were at each other’s throats. “Time heals all wounds,” former driver and analyst Kenny Wallace explained the situation perfectly on social media.

In fact, France was seen congratulating the winners in victory lane. Michael Jordan and Reddick lifted the Harley J. Earl Trophy together, and the Bulls legend compared it to winning an NBA title. “I can’t even believe it,” Jordan said. “Look, I’m ecstatic. I don’t even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”

The NBA Hall of Famer, who turned 63 on February 17th, got the perfect birthday present. A Daytona 500 championship and a size 13 championship ring will soon take its place alongside his six NBA championship rings.