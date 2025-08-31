Fact Check: Is Larsa Pippen Dating Dennis Rodman’s Son?

“If you’re single and looking for love, I’ve got the perfect app for you,” Larsa Pippen said back in May, launching her AI-powered dating app, Date.com. She promised zero catfish, zero data-selling, and 100% real connections. It seems Larsa might have tried her own app, because she’s already found a real connection. Reports even suggest she’s done some ring shopping! But the big question remains—who is it? Jeff Coby or Dennis “DJ” Rodman?

Well, Larsa herself cleared the air on Instagram recently. In a video posted by actor and comedian Lance Woods, who highlighted the DJ Rodman chatter, Larsa commented under the post: “Totally fake.” That settles it—Larsa Pippen and Dennis Rodman Jr. are not dating. Case closed!

Looking back, when The Real Housewives of Miami hit screens in 2011, Larsa was introduced as the glamorous wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, raising four kids in a sprawling Miami mansion. But behind all the luxury, her marriage was quietly falling apart, ending after 23 years in 2021 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Afterward, Larsa tried to find her footing, romantically and emotionally, linking up with rapper Future, a brief fling with Tristan Thompson, and even a whirlwind romance with Malik Beasley. She almost got engaged to Marcus Jordan before going through another very public breakup. And now? It seems all eyes are on Dennis Rodman’s son, DJ Rodman.

According to X user @HoopMixOnly, “Dennis Rodman Jr. was seen on a date with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen! 👀” The pair were spotted enjoying a relaxed night out in Los Angeles, grabbing dinner and strolling around the city. Naturally, fans buzzed, wondering if they were really dating.

DJ, the son of Bulls legend Dennis Rodman and Trinity Rodman, was raised by his mom after his parents separated when he was a baby, and his relationship with his dad has been a bit strained, with DJ previously describing his father as “absent.” He currently plays basketball for the University of Southern California and even teamed up with Bronny James on the Trojans in 2023. This season, Rodman Jr. is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field.

With all the speculation swirling, Larsa decided to put the rumors to rest herself. If anyone still had doubts, Larsa made it crystal clear. Earlier that day, she shared an Instagram story with her boyfriend—soon-to-be husband—Jeff Coby. It was a simple screenshot of their FaceTime with just four words: “My bestie.” She called him her best friend, showing exactly where they stand. No doubts, no second thoughts, Larsa is definitely sure about Jeff Coby, and it seems she may really be headed down the aisle this time.

Larsa Pippen’s love story with Jeff Coby

It all kicked off on May 4 in Miami. Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby were out for a casual night when Jeff dropped a surprise: “We’re getting married November 2025. It’s gonna be a beautiful marriage.” Larsa, mid-smile, hid behind her phone, clearly caught off guard. When asked if he’d proposed yet, Jeff just teased, “I can’t tell you when I’m gonna propose.” No ring yet—but the vibes were serious…and playful. The couple, confirmed by PEOPLE to have started dating in early 2024, officially went public at the Accountant 2 premiere in April, and since then, their relationship has been fast, public, and paparazzi-ready.

After nearly 20 years with Scottie Pippen and a very public breakup with Marcus Jordan, Larsa is moving cautiously this time. She’s made it clear her last relationship “was on display from day one,” so she’s keeping things more private now. That doesn’t mean marriage is off the table—Larsa admits she liked being married and enjoys building a future with someone. With Jeff, it’s the quiet moments that stand out: FaceTiming or watching him patiently help his niece with homework. It’s these small, everyday gestures that make the relationship feel real.

Jeff, 31, is already thinking long-term. He’s been looking at engagement rings and making the process collaborative, asking Larsa what she likes—she’s mentioned cuts like brilliant or oval. Even with busy schedules, Jeff reassures that a proposal is coming, showing they’re building their relationship thoughtfully. Larsa’s kids have fully warmed up to him. She shared that they “play board games, hang out, and talk basketball” together, and especially with her son Scotty Jr., Jeff fits seamlessly into the family dynamic.

What sets this chapter apart for Larsa is the ease and normalcy Jeff brings. They enjoy simple, everyday activities, a welcome contrast to her past high-profile romances. She’s drawn not just to his athletic discipline but also to his mindset, ambition, and kindness. “That’s why this is my guy, because he’s just so family-oriented and just so kind.” With ring shopping underway and her kids on board, it’s clear Larsa and Jeff’s relationship is serious—and maybe headed straight toward the aisle.