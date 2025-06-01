Failing to Join Carmelo Anthony & More, Lakers Legend’s Hall of Fame Demand Continues to Go Unheard

After winning three back-to-back NBA championship titles with the Lakers, should the former NBA player be inducted into the Hall of Fame? The debate is still on at X. Some notable names have made it in years ago. This year, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard will be bestowed with the honor twice, creating a frenzy among NBA fans. However, the former Lakers player’s demand has remained unheard, as he once again made his stance clear.

After a thrilling run with the University of Alabama, leading the team to three Southeastern Conference (SEC) tournament titles and two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, the former NBA player was drafted by the Houston Rockets. As a role player, his clutch performances quickly became crucial for the NBA teams and a favorite among fans. He quickly became the Big Shot Bob. We are talking about none other than Robert Horry.

His game-changing shots, like the 2002 Western Conference Finals buzzer-beater against Sacramento, didn’t just win games, they defined playoff legacies and left fans in awe, cementing his nickname as a symbol of clutch brilliance. As Horry himself put it, “My favorite clutch moment is 2002 … has to be the Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Queens, as Shaq liked to call ’em… For me to hit that shot against Sacramento, it was so special for me.”

During his recent interview with TMZ, the former NBA player once again voiced his desire and explained why he believes he should be a Hall of Famer. His wish didn’t come true this year either. “I got nominated That’s a blessing in itself So I just got to wait and see what happens next time,” he said. During his time in the NBA, he became one of only four NBA players to win championships with three teams, the Rockets, Lakers, and Spurs.

It has been more than a decade and a half since he retired. However, he is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. “People always forget the Hall of Fame is about your basketball career not what you did in the NBA and I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player was Hall of Fame stats,” he added.

Horry holds an impressive NBA record for the most steals in a Finals game and for the most three-point shots made in a playoff game without a miss. His championship titles reflect his efforts to elevate his teams. However, the Hall of Fame has remained elusive for him as he looks forward to next year’s nominations.

via Imago Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Robert Horry reacts after shooting during the 2013 NBA All-Star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This year, both Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are getting inducted for their careers as well as for being part of the Redeem Team. Will the former NBA player have a chance next year? After all, he isn’t the only one. There are other NBA greats who are rooting for him to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

NBA greats advocates Hall of Fame spot for Robert Horry

The 7x NBA champ has long expressed his desire to get his legacy etched in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He emphasized that much of the players’ sacrifices to elevate the team go unnoticed, but they should be honored. Those who have spent time with the former player and watched his game up close have also expressed the same sentiment, pushing for the Hall of Fame case of Horry.

One of those notable names is Horry’s former coach, Rudy Tomjanovich. The coach had admitted a long time back that the 7x NBA champ should be inducted into the Hall of Fame class.

Former basketball player Mychal Thompson believes the same and said, “I think you should be in the Hall of Fame. Seven rings, it wasn’t like you were a guy who was just sitting on the end of the bench not contributing. You are known as one of the greatest clutch players of all time. You made some of the biggest shots in NBA history.” Not just the former coach, Horry’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal has also claimed the same.

Earlier, the Big Aristotle came across a post that asked if Horry should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He seemingly agreed, and without much hesitation, responded to the prompt with his approval. “The answer is HMF Yes, and yes I’m yelling,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote.

Horry is known for his clutch shots. His three championships with the Lakers came playing alongside the Big Aristotle. If there’s anyone who is aware of the 7x NBA champ’s abilities, O’Neal is one of them. This makes a strong case for Big Shot Bob’s Hall of Fame honor!