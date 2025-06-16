Fan Unearths Popular Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Tied to $75M Late Music Icon at Jaw-Dropping Price

What happens when basketball royalty and musical genius intersect? Apparently, a fan on Facebook Marketplace just found out—and the price they paid might make collectors everywhere do a double-take.

Imagine scrolling through Marketplace, and suddenly, you stumble upon an item tied not just to the legendary Kobe Bryant, but also to one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. That’s exactly what happened when a fan came across a jacket that, while deeply rooted in sports history, also carries the legacy of the late Ray Charles. And the kicker? It was being sold for far less than what similar memorabilia usually commands.

Let’s put things into perspective. Kobe Bryant collectibles have soared in value over the years. His No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey, worn during his only MVP season and signed, alone brought in a staggering $5.85 million at Sotheby’s in February 2023—then the highest price for any Bryant. Even something like his warm-up jacket from his emotional 60-point farewell game went for $336,000. And don’t forget—the man’s Staples Center locker itself fetched nearly $3 million. But this recent find isn’t just another Kobe keepsake. It comes with an added layer of cultural gold.

For those who know, the Jeff Hamilton x Lakers Three Peat leather jackets aren’t just stylish—they’re practically icons on their own. Worn by Bryant and his teammates during the Lakers’ dominant run in the early 2000s, these jackets are crafted from premium Italian lambskin and are often autographed by Hamilton himself. Retailing at $6,000 and requiring months to create, they’ve become must-haves for serious collectors, especially since they featured so prominently in post-championship celebrations and legendary locker room snapshots.

Now here’s where it gets even more interesting. According to an IG post by ATATF, an Atlanta-based sneaker community, the fan who snagged one of these jackets for just $1,600 wasn’t just buying a piece of Lakers history. The caption read: “An original Jeff Hamilton x Lakers Three Peat leather jacket on Facebook Marketplace for $1600.” The real twist? The seller claimed the jacket was a personal gift from Ray Charles to his father. Just let that sink in for a moment.

With Kobe’s legacy only growing stronger since his tragic passing in 2020, fans have scrambled to own any item linked to his greatness. Jerseys, jackets, warm-ups—if they tie into a milestone, they sell for sky-high figures. Even Hamilton jackets with no celebrity tie-ins can command thousands. So, finding one that not only traces back to Kobe’s championship years but also to Ray Charles? That’s more than memorabilia—it’s a cultural time capsule. And all that, for just $1,600!

What’s the Kobe Bryant memorabilia that went for the highest price?

Ever wondered what piece of Kobe Bryant memorabilia fetched the biggest payday? Well, one lucky collector now holds a jersey so rich in history, it shattered records and raised eyebrows across the sports world. Now, this wasn’t just any jersey—it was the one Kobe wore during seven different games in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996-97. That includes his very first NBA preseason game on October 16, his regular-season debut on November 3, and even his NBA media day.

And in April this year, it sold at Sotheby’s for a jaw-dropping $7 million. Now here’s the wild part—it last sold for just $115,242 back in 2012. That’s an astronomical jump in value over just a decade. That $7 million figure didn’t just turn heads—it set a new bar for Kobe collectibles. It beat out the previous high of $5.84 million paid for his 2007-08 game-worn, signed MVP-season jersey.

“Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete’s career,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectibles. “They mark the nascency of an extraordinary journey, and for iconic athletes like Kobe Bryant, these milestones hold even more significance as they represent a singular moment in time that can never be replicated.”

According to ESPN, this particular jersey now ranks as the fourth-most-expensive game-worn sports jersey ever sold. It sits just behind Babe Ruth’s legendary “called shot” jersey at $24 million, Michael Jordan’s $10.1 million “Last Dance” jersey, and Diego Maradona’s $9.3 million “Hand of God” World Cup jersey from 1986. Amid such figures, one fan finding a jacket linked to not one but two icons for just $1,600 is definitely huge. Yes, it’s not something as personalized as Kobe Bryant-worn jerseys, but a win is a win!