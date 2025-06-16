Fans in Uproar as Stephen Jackson Falls for 668K Popular Troll’s Trap After Big3 Loss

In the past week, we saw a former player like DeMarcus Cousins get into a brawl with fans, which led to his contract termination from Puerto Rico’s basketball league. Closer to home, we also witnessed Dwight Howard & Lance Stephenson involved in a physical fight during the Big3 Opener. For the same league, even Stephen Jackson assumed head coaching responsibilities for a team, but that led to a loss on the court and also some trolling off the court.

Remember the account NBA Centel, yes, the famous parody Twitter account known for posting fake NBA news. Just a few months ago, the X account was banned/suspended for less than a day. Many NBA teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons, among others, paid tribute as the account did produce some quality comedy content. Even ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith also tweeted his condolences, but the account was back like it never left.

Suns star Kevin Durant is credited with coining the phrase “you got centel’d”. This means a person fell for the fake news from the X account, which has over 668k followers. It seems Stephen Jackson is another one falling for its parody content. The former Warriors star assumed the head coach role of the BIG3 League team, the DMV Trilogy. They suffered a 46-50 loss to the Houston Rig Hands, then a video surfaced on the internet showing Jackson yelling at his players for their poor performance. In a now-deleted post, Centel did what Centel does.

He changed the quotes and the statement that Jackson made. “I’m from the trenches, O Block rock with me. Google me b—-.” O Block is from Chicago, where the area is allegedly famous for gang activity and violence. The joke made sense until the former champion tweeted his anger.

“U clout chasin b—-. U know I didn’t say nothing like that but u post it for clout. I will find out who runs this page. U n—- sad no talent so u gotta make up shit. Your days are numbered. Wallahi.” So, will it be the last time we see any joke from Centel? Well, the fans did share their reaction, mostly criticizing the new Head coach for his reactions in the locker room.

Fans react as the real Stephen Jackson locker room moment comes to light

Naturally, the statement, but the real statement in the locker room was another display of Jackson yelling. “Same b—- a– n—- be at the hotel, begging me for shit. None of y’all wanna show out in front of these people. One of you n—- is gonna get burned f—— with me.” Plus, the ending in the video was, “Google me, b—-. I will burn one of you h—.” The last Google phrase, Centel used in his post. So, this reaction from the former NBA star made a fan realize, “Centel finally broke someone 😂.”

Plus, that was not the only scene from Big3, where he saw an animated Stephen Jackson. After the final result, he was about to get into a fight with the opposition player, Jaylen Johnson. The action from the former Warriors star did not go unnoticed, as the fans felt it was unnecessary to attack the 28-year-old Jaylen Johnson. “Stack 5 is too old for this. Crashing out is for them young boys.”

Once, even a renowned NBA journalist, Colin Cowherd, got “Centel’d.” He fell for a tweet from Centel claiming, “The Mavericks organization has announced they will ban fans from wearing Luka Doncic jerseys as a way to move forward from him.” Cowherd repeated this misinformation live on national television. But Jackson’s reaction to the post led a fan to conclude, “This is the angriest reaction to Centel ever 🤣.”

However, a netizen was on Stephen Jackson’s side as he felt that dealing with young players led to this reaction. “Unc crashing out… this what happens when you gotta check in with 17 year olds 😂.” But he was not the only former champion on the team. Even Vernon Maxwell joined the DMV Trilogy as an assistant manager. That’s why a fan wrote, “Vernon Maxwell is gonna have the funniest version of this guaranteed 😁👌🏽.”

Jackson and Matt Barnes started All the Smoke production and have their own podcast. For the past few months, Mad Max has been contributing his stories in a hilarious manner. So the fans expect nothing else, when the next time, they tune it. We might also understand why there was this reaction from Jackson in the first place.