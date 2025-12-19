Fans to Lose Michael Jordan Landmark In Battle Between Chicago Mansion Owner & Upset Neighbors

The mega-mansion in Chicago’s Highland Park is no longer Michael Jordan‘s. But it still screams His Airness. It’s because of the most visible symbol, front and center. The prominent #23 gate controlling access to the property is a wonder in its own right. But under the new owner, who purchased the nine-bedroom mansion a year ago, and the threat of conversion, the most-Jordan structure could be gone soon. Why?

The conflict arose when John Cooper, the guy who bought Jordan’s ‘unsellable’ work of art, made a proposal to the City Council. He wants to convert this home into a Jordan museum similar to Graceland, Elvis Presley’s former home in Memphis. Locals are strongly opposed to the idea for reasons dating back decades.

Amy Guth, Chicago’s go-to insider for all the latest Windy City updates, spoke to Dennis Rodkin, a local real estate expert, for more insight into Cooper’s move on Crain’s Daily List. He very quickly pointed out the root of the locals’ grievance.

“People have for over 30 years known where Michael Jordan’s house was because there’s a big gate on the driveway and a giant 23, his jersey number,” Rodkin said. “What John Cooper is proposing in this larger package is to move that gate off the driveway to a point inside the property. So, there’s no reason for people to come drive on your cul-de-sac and stand in front of the 23 and take pictures.”

Highland Park is as suburban as it can get. It doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the unofficial tourists. The biggest attention-grabber is the #23 gates, something Jordan installed when he built this home in ’95. Fans have flocked to these gates for years to take pictures.

In turn, they’ve bothered the residents in the area.

So, what happens if those gates are opened to hundreds of visitors every day? Never mind, because the City Council and Highland Park residents aren’t prepared to see anything of that sort. Instead, Cooper has suggested structural changes to perhaps ease the locals.

However, even that feels like a dramatic shift to the average Bulls fan.

Will modifying Michael Jordan’s monument, which became part of Chicago’s tradition, make sense?

For years, fans have urged Chicago to convert Michael Jordan’s home into a museum since he put it up for sale in 2012. The NBA legend himself resides in Jupiter, Florida, now, after selling his property in Chicago.

But after hosting charity parties, drawing tons of fans, and getting shut down to turn this into a luxury timeshare, Cooper now wants to turn Champions Point into a museum. He even proposed giving a share of the ticket sales to the Highland Park neighborhood, setting specific access days, and establishing a charity arm to help local youth. Moving the gate was yet another offer he made from his wide book of ideas.

“The neighbors obviously are tired of people pulling up, but for the kids who have trick-or-treated at Michael Jordan’s house over the course of the decades and the many people who have driven up to take selfies, that would be quite a change to see that 23 moved out of sight,” Rodkin said.

But that’s not well-received either. The gates are the front-facing landmark of one of the greatest athletes in Chicago’s history. It alone makes this place a pilgrimage for fans all over the world.

Moreover, this house has created its own traditions within Highland Park. When tourists aren’t being a nuisance, local kids enjoy trick-or-treating events on Halloween here. There’s so much more that happens. Moving the gates would effectively end all of it.

What will come of it depends on the City Council, which is positively considering all options. Either way, we’re losing out on the original Michael Jordan experience and what he left behind with the house.