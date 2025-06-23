Fans Turn Against Reggie Miller After Emotional Moment in Pacers Loss Goes Viral

Oklahoma City, take a bow. After 17 long years of chasing the dream, the Thunder finally brought home the franchise’s first NBA championship. In front of a raucous home crowd, OKC topped the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in a dramatic Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. It was the perfect ending to a season that already felt historic — 68 regular season wins, the highest point differential in league history, and now, a championship to match.

But the night wasn’t all celebration. Just five minutes into the game, heartbreak struck the Pacers when their star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with what his father later confirmed was an Achilles injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and you could almost feel the air suck out of Indiana’s momentum. Still, to their credit, the Pacers didn’t fold. They held tight, even taking a 48–47 lead into halftime. It looked like it could go either way.

Then came the third quarter — the moment Thunder fans will probably replay in their heads for years. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned MVP, turned it all the way up. He led OKC to one of their signature third-quarter explosions, outscoring Indiana 34–20 in that stretch alone. That swing gave them a 13-point cushion heading into the final quarter — and from there, they never looked back. Though Indiana tried to pull another classic comeback, cutting the lead to 10 on an Andrew Nembhard three in the final two minutes, the Thunder held strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And when it was all said and done, the face of the franchise summed it up with raw emotion. “It doesn’t feel real,” Shai said postgame. “So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief. It’s crazy to know that we’re all here, but this group worked for it. This group put in the hours and we deserve this.” With 29 points, 12 assists, and every major accolade you could ask for — MVP, Finals MVP, scoring title, and champion — he led the charge in a way that felt bigger than basketball. The dynasty talk can wait. For now, Oklahoma City finally has its ring.

What really drew fan buzz, though, was Reggie Miller. The Pacers legend, often trolled for his biased commentary, stood loyal—and fans still wouldn’t let him off easy.

Fans react to Reggie Miller after the Pacers lost

One fan tweeted, “I blame Reggie Miller for whatever reason.” Well, the fans were all fired up after the Pacers’ loss. And sure, emotions were high—but let’s not be too harsh. This is the same man who led the Pacers to their only prior NBA Finals appearance back in 2000. That’s twenty-five years ago. Back then, Reggie wasn’t in the stands—he was on the floor, battling the Lakers, putting up 24.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over six Finals games. The heartbreak runs deep, but so does Reggie’s legacy.

Another fan had a more detailed take: “If I were a pacers fan I’d blame ownership for inviting Artest and Jackson to home games. They cost Reggie Miller a title; they deserve to be banished forever.” That’s… a loaded one. But it reflects just how layered this fan pain is. Several Pacers alumni showed up for Game 6, including Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, Mark Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Ron Artest, Lance Stephenson, C.J. Miles, and Derrick McKey. And clearly, for some fans, old wounds from the Malice at the Palace era haven’t healed.

Then there were the tweets that felt more like trolling. “Haha good night, Reggie Miller” and “Someone check on Reggie Miller. Better yet, I don’t care.” Those definitely came from OKC fans, who—along with plenty of others—have taken issue with Reggie’s commentary all season long. Assigned to call the series for TNT, Miller drew criticism for what many saw as a blatant conflict of interest. After Game 7, that criticism escalated—fans slammed him for favoring Indiana during the broadcast and called his emotional postgame interview with Haliburton “unprofessional.” Add to that Tyrese Haliburton’s “choking” gesture, a direct throwback to Miller’s own 1994 MSG moment, and the full-circle drama was impossible to miss.

Still, not everyone was piling on. One fan tweeted with heart: “Lifelong Pacer fan. Grew up going to Market Square Arena watching Reggie Miller go off no matter what happens (Pacers winning) this has been the greatest most fun Pacer team to watch since I was a kid.” And honestly, the sadness in Reggie’s eyes after the loss said it all. He was seen hugging Pacers players, clearly emotional, and even swapped out his suit for an Indiana jersey and yellow hoodie postgame. The legend wasn’t just calling the game—he was feeling it.

Another Pacers fan summed it up beautifully: “I turned the game off a few minutes into the second half. I could tell it was over. What a devastating ending. Enjoyed watching this team in the playoffs after the Grizz went down. Wanted this for y’all… especially one of my fave players, Reggie Miller. What a run, indeed!” And Reggie, as always, gave it everything.

Before the game, he said, “This is it. Game 7. The moment we’ve all been fighting for. And now, on the edge of history, we stand together. A team backed by a fan base that never sat down, never went quiet and never stopped believing… They said we snuck in but we kicked the door down. Earned every play, every bruise and the right to be on this stage.” He ended it with one final push: “Let’s bring that hardware home, gentlemen.” They didn’t—but Reggie’s voice, heart, and history were with them every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad