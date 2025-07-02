Fans Turn On Carmelo Anthony Despite Defending Damian Lillard After Bucks Waive

If you ever needed a reminder of how ruthless the NBA business can be, just look at Carmelo Anthony. He landed in New York like a superstar—only to be shipped out with the same drama. We’ve seen it before: Shaq going from Orlando to LA, then to Miami, and even that wild Luka Doncic draft-day deal. And now? Add Damian Lillard to the list. Another tough lesson in how quickly things can change when the front office makes a call.

That reality hit again when the Milwaukee Bucks announced they’re parting ways with Damian Lillard, just over two months after he ruptured his left Achilles during Game 4 against the Pacers. As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team is using the NBA’s stretch provision to wipe the final two years and $113 million of his contract off their books. Lillard, who turns 35 in two weeks, is expected to miss most—if not all—of the upcoming 2025-26 season. It’s a bold move, and one that raises big questions about what’s next for both Dame and the Bucks.

Carmelo Anthony didn’t stay silent after the news broke. He jumped into the comments with what felt like a gut reaction: “NO LOYALTY IN SPORTS!!!” And if that didn’t say enough, he followed it up with “BUSINESS PER USUAL” before capping it all off with a simple, heavy “SMH.” It was clear—Melo felt this one deeply. As Dame’s former teammate in Portland and a longtime supporter of Dame Time, he also dropped a more personal, heartfelt note: “Allah got you champ!!! This was written already.” Spoken like someone who’s lived through it.

The Bucks’ decision might seem cold, but financially, it adds up. By stretching the final two years of Lillard’s $112.6 million contract over five seasons, Milwaukee absorbs a $22.5 million annual dead-money hit—just under 15% of the cap, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. But it clears enough space to bring in Myles Turner on a four-year, $107 million deal. Turner, fresh off leading the Pacers to the 2025 Finals, now steps in as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new rim-protecting frontcourt partner following Brook Lopez’s move to the Clippers. It’s a calculated shift that resets Milwaukee’s roster.

As for Damian Lillard, his run in Milwaukee never fully took off. In 21 months, the Bucks didn’t reach 50 wins, failed to win a playoff series, and managed just three postseason victories. Lillard still put up strong numbers—24.6 points, 7 assists, top-10 marks across both—but the chemistry with Giannis never quite clicked. The Achilles tear, coming just six minutes into Game 4 after a quick return from a calf blood clot, was a brutal end. And now, instead of starting the two-year extension he signed with Portland in 2022, his contract will sit on the Bucks’ books through 2030. For a star who left Portland after 11 loyal seasons chasing a title, this wasn’t the storybook ending anyone hoped for—it’s just another chapter in the cold, fast-moving reality of the league.

Fans react to Carmelo Anthony’s loyalty talk and support Denver

“Carmelo talkin bout loyalty 😹” This comment sets the tone for the whole debate. Fans couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow at Carmelo Anthony weighing in on loyalty, considering how his own story played out in Denver. On All The Smoke, Melo insisted, “Contrary to what anybody and everybody believes, I never wanted to leave Denver… they put my back against the wall.” He pointed to broken roster promises and the fallout after that 2009 Western Conference Finals run. But whether it was forced or not, Melo did leave—and that makes it tricky for him to be the voice of loyalty now.

“What a hypocrite. We all remember how you left Denver b—-. Shut cho a– up.” That fan didn’t hold back, and clearly remembers how messy things got. Melo declined a three-year, $65 million extension from Denver and wanted out when it became clear the Nuggets were shifting toward a rebuild. “I’m not going to rebuild after we done went to the Western Conference Finals,” Melo said. From his perspective, the team was pulling the plug early. From the fans’ point of view? He forced the trade, took the Knicks’ money, and dipped. Both things can be true, but it definitely muddles his credibility when he speaks on loyalty today.

“Buddy had his legacy erased by the Nuggets and has to pander to the Knicks now.” It stings, but this one cuts to the truth. While Melo did help put Denver back on the map—the Nuggets hadn’t seen the playoffs since 1995 before he got there—he’s often remembered more for his time in New York, where he averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 412 games for the Knicks in his career. The Nuggets moved on, and so did the narrative—but Melo’s Denver chapter isn’t as celebrated as maybe it should be.

USA Today via Reuters New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony with the ball in his hand at Madison Square Garden Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Loyalty don’t pay the bills. Melo tripping.”This one flips the script—and actually makes a valid point in defense of guys like Dame. The NBA is a business, and Melo knew it, too. He signed a guaranteed $65 million deal after the trade to New York. Now, Dame is set to collect $112 million from the Bucks over the next five years without even playing for them. Is it messy? Sure. But it’s also strategic.

“Dame is happy & Melo mad.” Probably the most savage one of the bunch—and also the simplest. Dame may have been waived, but reports say he’s “elated” and has already gotten calls from contenders. He now gets to choose his next destination without the money weighing him down.

So when he talks about how the league handles loyalty, it can come off as bitterness. Dame’s situation is proof that things are evolving—and maybe that’s what really has Melo heated.