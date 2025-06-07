Fans Turn Ruthless Over Metta World Peace’s Desperate Plea to Knicks After Tom Thibodeau Firing

Fans are not fond of it yet! The Knicks failed to beat the Pacers in the playoffs. Soon came the shocking news that head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired despite leading the team to its first Eastern Conference Final since 2000. However, the trend of firing coaches is nothing new in the league. While many openly argued against the franchise’s decision, some have seen it as an opportunity.

That person might be former NBA player Metta World Peace. Those who have followed the 2004 NBA All-Star might already be aware of the champ’s earnest wishes to take up the role of coach. He has often expressed his desire on social media. The Queens native hopes to become a part of the team and help the Knicks win a championship.

Taking to his social media, the former NBA player once again voiced his opinion amidst people’s claims that he has never coached before. “I want to coach the Knicks…No I haven’t spoken to anybody but…I’ll sign the contract…I’m from Queens, I’m from the heart, I’m from where hip-hop started…I’m not focused on people talking about ‘have you coached’ I’m focused on winning a championship in New York City,” he said.

Is it possible? Despite having no prior coaching experience, J.J. Redick was named the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the initial doubts heaped on him, the former NBA player continued to lead the team. MWP’s experience includes the time he coached the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate as a player development role. In case you have any doubt on his dedication, he even changed his name on X to “Coach Metta.”

During his NBA career, he had a short stint with the Knicks and looks to return to the team this time to play a different role and contribute to the team. What do the fans think? Have they shown support for the former NBA player?

Fans dish out lesson on Metta World Peace’s pleas to Knicks

Fans and netizens have shown faith in MWP’s skills and basketball IQ. Some even praised him for being willing to take the lead. However, many seemingly didn’t agree with his opinion, claiming that playing is much different from coaching. “You a NY Legend but you aighnt coaching the Knicks bro,” a netizen wrote. Another argued MWP’s mention of hip hop and wrote, “U lost any credibility when u said “hip-hop” which has no relation to professional standards in coaching..”

MWP seemingly yearns for a full-circle moment. He lost the chance when the Knicks passed on him in the 1999 draft, opting instead for Frederic Weis, who never played an NBA game. Netizens kept making different suggestions such this fan who wrote, “Not happening my guy. I was born and raised in long island city way before the hipsters arrived and one bedroom rents skyrocketed to $5000, I love ya, but ya not ready.”

MWP played for St. John’s and La Salle academy and later he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. During his 17-year NBA career, he also played for the Pacers and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Others suggested that he should join as an assistant coach and gain experience to eventually lead a team as a head coach.

Another fan wrote, “Sign up as an assistant to Coach Spoelstra, Rick Carlisle, or Ty Lue. Gain some experience, and then discuss coaching. Playing the game is different from coaching.” This seems a great suggestion but is MWP interested? Another netizen suggested that he should start working for it and wrote, “If he’s really about it then get into coaching. Put in the work and earn the job. Rookie coaches shouldn’t start in NY..” On the other hand, the New York Knicks have already begun their hunt for their coach.

Earlier, MWP had expressed interest in landing a head coaching role with the Phoenix Suns. While there is no doubt about MWP’s love for the city, the team might need more than just spirit to clinch a win.