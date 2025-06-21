Fans Use Joel Embiid to Reinforce Derrick Rose’s MVP Case as Snub Debate Erupts Online

There’s a haunting beauty to legacies interrupted, those that burned brighter than most, only to be dimmed too soon, something no one expected. Few stories in modern basketball carry as much emotional weight as Derrick Rose’s. From electrifying the United Center with each acrobatic finish to becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history at just the age of 22. Rose was once seen as the heir to His Airness’ throne in Chicago, but in a twist of fate, he never reached those heights. Today, his name reemerged, not for a stat line but for a legacy check.

A recent conversation online reignited an old yet unresolved question: has Derrick Rose done enough to earn his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame? The debate wasn’t born from nostalgia alone. It was sparked by a stark graphic circulating across fan pages, listing Rose as the only MVP winner potentially left out of the HOF. The surprising part? Every other MVP not yet inducted is still active: LeBron, Steph, Giannis, Jokic, and Joel Embiid. And it’s that last name, Embiid, which is making supporters draw lines in the sand.

Many saw Embiid’s MVP award in 2023 as not yet providing the historical weight Rose had at his best. Despite his scoring titles and All-NBA nods, critics point to Embiid’s lack of postseason success, which is something Rose shared yet overcame with cultural impact and resilience. “If Tracy McGrady made the Hall without getting past the first round, why not D-Rose?” one fan asked. Another leaned into hard accolades: “ROY, MVP, 3x All-Star, 2x Gold Medalist = HOF.” It’s no longer just about stats; perhaps now it’s about symbolism and impact.

Rose’s MVP season was more than just numbers. Finishing with 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game, he guided the Bulls to a 62–20 record in 2010–11. Perhaps more striking, though, is the spiritual torch he carried for Chicago—a city still anchored on Jordan’s memories. That year wasn’t just a peak, but it was a statement that he belonged among the greats. Even after injuries derailed the journey, Rose clawed his way back into relevance with flashes of brilliance, for instance, like his powerful 50-point game with Minnesota in 2018. His career didn’t end in glory, but he never gave up.

“He’s The People’s Champ”: Fans Erupt Online Over Derrick Rose’s Legacy

The comment sections were flooded with more than just stats, as they carried sentiment. “The fact he never gave up and actually ended up with a decent career at the end speaks volumes,” one fan wrote, recognizing the full arc of Rose’s career, not just its tragic midpoint. Another added: “It’s the basketball Hall of Fame, not the NBA HOF. He means more to basketball than most.” The message was clear: Rose’s story matters, regardless of how it ended.

Some fans used jokes and other things to question what makes someone worthy of the HOF. “Embiid shouldn’t make it,” said one fan bluntly, comparing the 76ers star’s playoff shortcomings to Rose’s brief, brilliant peak. Others echoed the sentiment with a dose of irony: “If Joel makes it, and Rose doesn’t, that’s the problem.” It wasn’t against Ebiid; it was for background. Fans were stressing Rose’s run and how significantly it changed the game.

And amid all the debates, there was one voice that expressed it the best. Referencing Joakim Noah’s recent comments at the United Center, a fan quoted: “You’re not only the MVP. You’re The People’s Champ.” Because at the end, Hall of Fame cases aren’t only written in banners, but they’re remembered for years in hearts. And Derrick Rose is arguably the name that has been eternally engraved in the hearts of the Chicago faithful.