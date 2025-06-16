Father’s Day Takes Hilarious Turn for Nate Robinson After 15YO Kid Embarrasses the Slam Dunk Champion

Ever noticed how NBA dads sometimes get outsmarted by their own kids? Like when Bronny threw down a thunderous dunk so clean it had LeBron rising out of his seat in sheer surprise. And Steph Curry? He used to drill insane tunnel threes before tip-off while Dad Dell watched—fully aware the next generation had already taken over. Those moments? Comedy gold—when the student becomes the teacher. But here’s the kicker: another NBA father-child duo popped into our feeds… on a day that was supposed to be all about the dad.

Enter Nate Robinson—a man who carved out a legendary 11-year NBA career, playing for 8 teams—including the Knicks and Celtics—and averaging 11.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across 618 games. But his most iconic moment? That 2009 Slam Dunk Contest, when he soared over 6’11” Dwight Howard in Kryptonite green sneakers and snatched the title like a superhero. It was the stuff of NBA folklore. But fast forward to June 15, and that memory got hilariously flipped—because Nate’s own kids tried to dunk over him. His son lined up for the bounce, his daughter added flair—and suddenly, the slam legend became the prop.

An Instagram video shared by EQLZ World gave fans a front-row seat to the most adorable dunk contest of Father’s Day—starring Nate Robinson and his kids. In the clip, Nate crouched down while his daughter Nayvi ran up, leapt over him, and slammed the ball into a movable hoop (courtesy of her brother, who wheeled it into place). Okay, maybe she didn’t technically dunk over the 5’9″ slam champ, but the energy was all there. Nate, half-laughing and half-winded, joked, “You almost broke my knee. That’s how you guys are doing it, trying to dunk on dad today?” And just like that, after all the fun and flair, his kids hugged him tight and wished their pops a happy Father’s Day, topping off the day with love, laughter, and one seriously wholesome highlight.

That heartwarming moment wasn’t just cute—it was a reminder that Nate Robinson’s slam-dunk legacy isn’t just written in NBA history—it’s living on through his kids, too. Nate and his high school sweetheart, Sheena Felitz, never had an officially confirmed wedding date, but their bond brought three incredible kids into the world: Nahmier, Nyale, and Nayvi. His eldest, Nahmier—aka Meezy—is all about the gridiron. A football standout at Skyline High School, he racked up over 500 yards and now plays cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes. Nyale, born in 2006, leaned into basketball like his dad, even suiting up for Rainier Beach High—the same school that once retired Nate’s jersey.

Then there’s Nayvi, their youngest, who goes by “Blue.” Born in 2009, she’s already hooping and part of Seattle Academy’s Class of 2028. The basketball gene clearly runs deep in this family. But while Nate’s household seemed picture-perfect, things got a bit complicated when it was revealed he also fathered a fourth child, Nasir, with another woman. Still, on the court and off, the Robinson name keeps finding new ways to make headlines—and highlight reels.

Nate Robinson finds new purpose through his daughter’s game

Basketball isn’t just a memory for Nate Robinson—it’s a living, breathing part of his family now. After everything he’s been through, from rising as a three-time Slam Dunk champ to quietly battling kidney disease, Nate is finding a new reason to stay in the game. That reason? His 15-year-old daughter, Nayvi. Watching her fall in love with the same sport that once defined him has been healing in ways he didn’t expect. And the journey’s been even sweeter thanks to a full-circle moment: Jamal Crawford’s son, Eric, is now coaching Nayvi. “Watching my daughter learn the gam. And learn moves. And learn from my nephew is a blessing,” Nate said during one of their sessions.

The video, shared by Crawford, showed Eric urging Nayvi to “do your own move,” encouraging creativity over copying. That one clip hit home for fans—and even harder for Nate. The former Knicks teammates may have gone their separate ways on the court, but now their families are building together. Nate commented on the post, “It’s a family affair, Brodie!!!” and Jamal’s response was just as heartfelt. His caption read: “This is so dope on so many levels! @naterobinson is my brother, but for my son to train his daughter! Full circle!… Family Ties!” It wasn’t just nostalgia—it was a torch being passed with love.

And for Nate, that moment was a gift. His life nearly ended during the pandemic after silently managing kidney disease since 2006. He needed emergency dialysis and had no guarantees of survival. Then came a miracle: Shane Cleveland, a former sports journalist from Washington turned IT expert, donated his kidney—an act inspired by his wife. That gift didn’t just save Nate’s life; it revived his purpose. Now, every bounce of the ball, every move Nayvi learns, is more than training—it’s proof that second chances are real, and Nate is making every one of them count.

