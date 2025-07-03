Firing Mike Brown Puts Kings in Jeopardy as NY Knicks Prepares to Close HC Deal

You ever notice how in the NBA, coaching feels like one of the most thankless jobs out there? You can win a championship, build a top-tier defense, even change the culture of an entire franchise—and still find yourself booted out the door. Frank Vogel helped deliver the Lakers a title in 2020 and had them locking teams down… then gone. Nick Nurse brought the first-ever championship to Toronto in 2019, and by 2023? Out. And don’t even get us started on the Thibodeau rollercoaster. Now, it’s Mike Brown in the spotlight—only this time, it’s not just about getting fired… it’s also about getting hired again.

When Mike Brown joined the Kings in 2022, he brought serious experience to the table. He’d spent nearly 20 years as an assistant under legends like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, and had already racked up eight seasons as a head coach. His résumé included a 347-216 record, a Coach of the Year award in 2007, and an NBA Finals run with LeBron’s Cavs. Add in a 47-36 playoff record, and the Kings weren’t hiring a hopeful—they were bringing in a proven leader who’d seen it all.

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins didn’t hold back when talking about the Kings’ decision to part ways with Mike Brown. On Run It Back, the Kings legend called it exactly what he felt it was: a massive mistake. “Them [the Kings] firing him [Mike Brown] this point in the season or in general, at all, was just a step back for this organization and this team,” Boogie said. And he didn’t mince words when it came to putting Brown’s impact in perspective either. “He’s literally the second successful coach in the history of the Sacramento Kings. It was Adelman and then Mike Brown. So this is mind-blowing to me why this was, you know, the decision they went with.”

Cousins, who knows the ups and downs of the Kings franchise better than most, believed they had something solid building under Brown. “I just don’t see them moving forward and finding an answer through a coach or whatever the case may be,” he said. “I felt like the culture was in the right place. I felt like everybody was on the page.” Sure, there were rough patches, but Cousins saw real progress. “Obviously, they hit, you know, some hard parts in the season, which is a part of it. But I felt like the foundation was there as far as moving in the right direction with Mike Brown. So, it’s going to be tough to bounce back from this.”

Less than two years after being named NBA Coach of the Year, Mike Brown—yes, the same guy who led the Sacramento Kings to their best season in nearly two decades—is reportedly out. But let’s rewind for a second. Before Brown showed up in 2022, the Kings were in basketball purgatory. They hadn’t made the playoffs since 2006 and finished dead last in the Pacific Division in seven of those 16 seasons.

via Imago Dec 12, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In 2021–22, they went 30-52, fired Luke Walton midseason, and ended up ranking 25th in offensive efficiency and 27th on defense under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Brown stepped in, flipped the culture, snapped the playoff drought, and gave Sacramento fans real hope with a 48-34 season in 2023 and a playoff battle against the Warriors. And still—after a shaky start the following year in 2024—he was gone.

Mike Brown set to lead the Knicks

Well, it’s official—Mike Brown is heading back to the big stage, and this time it’s in the heart of Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks are reportedly hiring the two-time NBA Coach of the Year as their next head coach. According to NBA Today’s Shams Charania, “I’m told two factors played into the Knicks’ decision to land on Mike Brown… they felt on all levels, he would collaborate well… and then the other factor is leadership.”

Brown was the only candidate to interview twice, beating out strong names like Taylor Jenkins, James Borrego, and Micah Nori. The Knicks’ front office, led by Leon Rose, put in “hours of research on which coach will really come in and fit the group around Jalen Brunson.” Clearly, they believe Brown’s steady presence and championship pedigree make him the man for the job. And let’s be real—this is no easy gig.

The Knicks are coming off their best season in over a decade and just made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Expectations are sky-high. As Charania put it, this is “a pressure cooker of a job.” But Brown isn’t new to the spotlight—he’s led LeBron’s Cavs to the Finals, coached the Lakers, and most recently turned the Sacramento Kings from a lottery mainstay into a playoff team. Now, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge and the core likely staying intact, the Knicks are clearly thinking championship-or-bust.

That said, let’s not forget the guy who helped bring them this far—Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks fired Thibs in June, just days after their playoff exit, but the legacy he leaves behind is huge. “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” Leon Rose said. “This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction.” But make no mistake: Thibs changed everything.

Four playoff trips in five years after two decades of dysfunction. A 51–31 record this season. A win over the reigning champs in the second round. He walked in during 2020 and turned the culture around—just like he did when he was an assistant in 2000. This next era starts because of the foundation he laid.