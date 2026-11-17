Luka Doncic delivered a spectacular 43-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games. However, the Phoenix Suns, who were trailing by 24 points heading into the fourth quarter, suddenly cut the deficit to single digits. Clearly frustrated by his team’s late-game struggles, the Slovenian superstar was caught grabbing a whiteboard from a female member of the coaching staff in a moment that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

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It happened with 3:04 remaining, and Los Angeles was leading by just eight. During the timeout, assistant coaches Scott Brooks and Lindsey Harding had been using the board before Luka Doncic took it. The incident sparked debate across the basketball world as a former NBA player-turned-Suns analyst highlighted the issue.

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“Taking the clipboard and showing his teammates something is not a problem. He is the conductor. The way he took it is the problem,” Eddie A. Johnson tweeted. “First ask JJ and then let her hand it to you!”

But Gilbert Arenas and co. stepped in to defend Luka Doncic and stated why it wasn’t a big issue.

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“That’s leadership,” said Arenas. “The reason it’s leadership is whatever they’re having a conversation about he’s trying to show them. He’s trying to give them the visual. They had the clipboard, so he’s like ‘Hey, can you give me this sh– real quick.’ And you see he’s like, whatever it is like, ‘Yo, if I’m driving here he’s going to slide over, I need you to be here.’ So he’s showing them there, and that’s what he’s going to give them and draw the sh– y’all going to draw up. That’s what that is, that’s not like ‘fu– your play, this is the play we running,’ that’s not that case.”

Not just Arenas, but even other former players on Gil’s Arenas backed Luka Doncic. Iman Shumpert stated that even LeBron James, time and again, took a clipboard from the coaches to deliver a point to the player. DeMarcus Cousins added that sometimes players would erase the play and stick to their own assignment. Boogie even added, “That goes to show the trust between that coach and that player.”

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And pointed out that the reaction from Harding and Brooks was normal, and it suggested they had no problem with Luka Doncic taking the board. The frustration seeped in because the Lakers have made a habit of letting a big lead slip.

Earlier in the season, they lost to the Warriors, and recently, against the Raptors, JJ Redick reversed his decision to bench his starters to provide the cushion for the win. The head coach also stated what Luka Doncic was trying to do when he took the whiteboard.

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“We had switched [to] zone and Collin Gillespie missed a [3-pointer], we were soft with our pickup point,” JJ Redick said. “He’s a laser, he’s a four-point line pickup guy. He took a 3 and missed it, but ended up getting an offensive rebound. Luka was just saying just be up versus their lasers.”

He did not specify the exact conversation, nor did Luka Doncic. “That will stay in the team. They know what I was communicating.”

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Luka Doncic was expected to sit out the entire fourth quarter, but the Suns’ constant barrage meant he was on the hardwood with 6:48 remaining. With Devin Booker sitting out, Phoenix still created problems for the Lakers.

It was Collin Gillespie who was instrumental, as he scored 12 of his 26 points in the final quarter. He even cut down the lead to five with 1:05 left. But with Luka Doncic on the floor, the Lakers were able to halt the comeback. The Slovenian found Quentin Grimes, who nailed a three-pointer with 33.7 seconds remaining.

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That gave the Lakers eight point advantage and later Luka Doncic iced the game with his two free throws.