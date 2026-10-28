5-Foot-3 Muggsy Bogues Shares Emotional Moment With Stephen Curry’s Father After Hornets Make Major Announcement

Muggsy Bogues spent 10 years in Charlotte, and yet the franchise tricked him. The Hornets had scheduled the league’s shortest player for a promo activity, which later turned out to be a heartfelt activity. His long time teammate and friend Dell Curry was also in the building and clearly knows the emotional weight that carries behind that announcement.

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The 5-foot-3 star was called to shoot a promotional video for the Jr. NBA and WNBA. He started reading from the teleprompter, and it was a cover because Hornets had hidden his jersey retirement news in that message.

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“Basketball is more than just a game.” Muggsy Bogues continued reading, “It brings families and communities together while giving the next generation something to believe in. For our family, it kept us rooted right here in Charlotte. Giving us the opportunity to give back to the game and the community that has given us so much.

“Join my family and me on February 11th, 2027 as we watch my number one Charlotte Hornet jersey get raised to the rafters of the Spectrum center.”

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What followed later was a couple of “What?” as the former Hornets star was taken aback by the surprise. He even wiped away his tears as family and Charlotte staff cheered him on. The 61-year-old will become the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining Bobby Phills (No. 13) and Dell Curry (No. 30).

Curry was in the building and celebrated with his former teammate. He even said, “I know the feeling.”

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It was in March this year when the Hornets retired Curry’s jersey. He and Muggsy Bogues were teammates for nearly a decade during their professional careers. It was across two teams; first, they were the original, foundational cornerstones of the Charlotte team. They played together in Charlotte for nearly 10 consecutive seasons, as Bogues was traded after appearing in only two games of the 1997–98 season.

But they later reunited in Canada, playing together for two more seasons with the Toronto Raptors during the 1999–2000 and 2000–01 seasons.

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Muggsy Bogues’ NBA career began with the then-Washington Bullets, who picked him as the 12th overall pick. He was part of the draft class that featured Reggie Miller, Scottie Pippen and David Robinson, among others. Then a year later, Charlotte acquired him as part of the 1988 Expansion Draft.

During his time, he led the franchise to four playoff appearances. Another member of the Curry household made sure to honor the former Hornets star. “Yessir there’s only one Muggy Bogues. Congratulations,” Curry commented on the post.

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In their press release, Charlotte stated that apart from his playing career, Muggsy Bogues has spent two decades with the franchise as a player and then as an ambassador. Despite being 5’3″, he retired as the team’s all-time leader in assists (5,557), assists per game (8.8), steals (1,067) and minutes played (19,768). Still today he is the franchise leader in the assists, steals and minutes category.

The majority owner of the Hornets, Rick Schnall (Co-Chairman and Governor), was also present when the franchise tricked Muggsy Bogues. He said, “We couldn’t be prouder to have you up in the rafters as a Hornet for who you are as a person, what you’ve done for the Hornets and the NBA and for people everywhere.”

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Even Co-Chairman and Alternate Governor Gabe Plotkin was present. “You know it’s incredible what you’ve done and you’ve inspired so many people and there’s only one Muggsy Bogues. That’s just the reality and that number one will be going up to the rafters so no one else in Hornets history will be wearing that again so congratulations.”

After the video, the former Hornets star collected his words and was able to articulate his feeling. “Charlotte embraced me with open arms,” Bogues said. “This is a place I’ve called home more than I’ve called any other place home, even growing up in the city of Baltimore. So, having this type of recognition for my family, for the organization to look at you in this type of light, I mean, it means the world.”

The jersey retirement will take place on Thursday, February 11, 2027. It will also feature a special halftime ceremony honoring Bogues’ legacy before his No. 1 jersey is raised to the rafters. Tickets for the game against the Bucks at the Spectrum Center are now live, and fans can join the celebration.