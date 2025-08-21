5x All-Star Reggie Miller Calls on Fans to Celebrate Special Day Outside Basketball After Top 50 Exclusion

5x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 2x Gold Medalist, 8 points in 9 seconds, and Top 75. But not top 50? That’s okay. Reggie Miller will just hop on two wheels and ride off into the sunset. The Knicks Killer turns 60 on August 24 and he’s got some exciting plans on that day. None of it involves brooding over that list.

Everyone knows Reggie Miller’s second love after hoops is cycling. He retired from the NBA but gets his competition fix mountain biking. He was even indulging in cycling trips between the NBA playoffs and finals in Indiana. He loves it when these races are perfectly timed for him.

This year, the OC MTB Races in Anaheim will be held on August 23, a day before the Pacers icon’s 60th birthday. He’s not only treating himself to some competition on this day, he’s inviting fans to join him.

Miller took to his Instagram Stories to post an invite to this birthday party. “Looking forward to my BIRTHDAY race this Saturday in Anaheim for the @ocmtb_races. Team BOOMBABY will be out in full force, check the website for the address and come out to support the riders.. It will be 🔥 so bring plenty of water. Race starts at 8am and is over by 9:45am.”

Team BoomBaby is the Hall-of-Famer’s cycling initiative. It’s named after the legendary Pacers announcer, Bobby “Slick” Leonard’s famous catchphrase he specifically coined for Miller’s 3-pointers. It’s a special name for a special cause.

He’s busy prepping for an adrenaline rush on his birthday. While doing that, Miller’s not got time for a raging social media debate.

Reggie Miller’s Birthday Prep

June threw the basketball world for a loop. Not only were the NBA finals a rollercoaster with Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, there was that list. Bleacher Report put together a list of 100 greatest players of all time. Alt title: How to enrage NBA fans in 100 names.

Apart from the debate on Kobe Bryant’s sickening rank, the snubs were a big discussion. Reggie Miller, who faced off against Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000 finals and brought legitimacy to the Indiana Pacers, was prominently missing on this list. Cue the rage.

It’s worth noting that when this list came out, Miller’s homecoming in Indiana between playoffs and the Finals were being celebrated. He was on his final leg as a TNT broadcaster. Indiana basketball became must-watch TV thanks to Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark. It was Reggie’s team vs the Knicks again. And ‘the choke’ was back in fashion. The air was supercharged with sentiments and there was no room for disrespect.

He doesn’t pay attention to all that. Miller was reveling in Indiana’s love throughout the Finals. He even enjoyed how many Indiana locals got into biking during that period.

Since turning to competitive biking, Reggie Miller has not only advocated for biking as a hobby, he’s using it to support a cause. He and his team offer several cycling programs under BoomBaby for enthusiasts and amateurs. Most of these programs are affiliated with HBCUs and support the Equal Justice Initiative. They even secured a partnership with Castelli Cycling.

In preparation for his ‘birthday race,’ Miller bonded with his fellow cyclists across 5,700 feet! “Great Team BOOMBABY bonding ride!!! As we gear up for our August 23rd @ocmtb_races in Anaheim, it was good to enter the pain cave with a good 4 hour MTB ride with over 5700 feet of climbing.. #BoombabyBrothas” he shared after the trip last weekend.

Miller’s birthday plans are pretty set and pretty awesome. No list is about to ruin that.