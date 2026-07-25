5x Lakers Champion Reportedly Splits From ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan After 5 Years of Marriage

After shutting down rumors of joining JJ Redick’s staff, Derek Fisher finds himself in another headline. This time, the matter is personal, as the former 5x NBA champion has split from his wife of 5 years. Since Gloria Govan and the former Lakers champion are part of a blended family, they are taking time over the next step.

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“Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have split but are currently not talking about filing for divorce … TMZ Sports has learned.” The couple has been living separately for some time, according to the reports. “Derek and Gloria built a family together and are in constant communication, trying to work through their issues.” The major update is that “the two are not heading to divorce court … yet.”

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It was in July 2015 that the pair went on a romantic vacation at the Capella in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was in July 2021 when they got married, and it’s in July 2026 when the news of their separation emerged.

This was the second marriage for both Derek and Gloria. Govan was previously married to former NBA star and teammate of Fisher, Matt Barnes, with whom she shares twin sons.

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Derek was previously married to Candace Fisher, and the former couple shares four children. Fisher and Barnes even had an altercation a decade ago, but now the blended family relationships are smoother.

D-Fish is the head coach of the Crespi Carmelite High boys’ basketball team in Encino, where he is coaching Matt Barnes’ twin sons, Carter and Isaiah. Earlier this year, Govan made headlines as she lashed out at the opposition coach.

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The Basketball Wives star yelled from the stands, “That Ozempic got your brain fogged up,” towards Notre Dame’s head coach Matt Sargeant.

This was directed at Sargeant’s body transformation, which reportedly involved losing 50 pounds. She was ejected from the game, but at the time, nobody assumed that the couple was living separately.

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Looking back at the altercation between former teammates

Barnes and Govan divorced in January 2015; meanwhile, Fisher and Candace divorced in March 2015. So, there was no cheating, but Govan was reportedly hiding her relationship from Barnes.

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The former Lakers star found out when his kids informed him that Fisher was meeting Govan. Barnes was angry and even told former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas that he would probably need to get bailed out.

Reportedly, Barnes drove all the way from Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles to Manhattan Beach to “beat the sh-t” out of Fisher.“Barnes went crazy. He got in his car and went to the house and went after Fisher,” one source told the Post. “Matt then drove down there to beat the s–t out of him.”

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No charges were filed against the basketball players following the incident. However, Barnes was given a two-game suspension at the time. Since that incident, the relationship in the blended family has avoided any more drama.

“We had a real, open, candid conversation when we squashed the BS. Since then, he’s been a really great stepfather,” Barnes admitted about Fisher in a previous interview. The children were even present when Derek and Govan tied the knot in 2021 at Cielo Farms in Malibu. For now, they are living separately but are not headed for divorce.