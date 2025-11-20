5 Years After Kobe Bryant’s Death, Forbes Declares His Name in Elite List

Some legacies fade. Kobe’s never will.

Then reality hits, and grief sneaks in, a stark reminder that he’s no longer here to share that legendary Mamba Mentality or inspire new generations firsthand. Yet, in a beautiful twist, we keep Kobe Bryant alive in countless ways: through sneakers, merchandise, foundations, and the very game he transformed.

Boardroom just dropped a post on Instagram, spotlighting Forbes’ 2025 list of highest-earning deceased celebrities, and right at No. 13?

Kobe Bryant, with $10 million.

As the Forbes article reported, Nike CFO Matt Friend said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call this year that Bryant’s performance footwear “had nearly quadrupled its revenue in the past year, proof that the Black Mamba’s popularity has continued to grow in the years after his untimely death.”

Five years ago, in 2020, Kobe tragically died in a helicopter crash, and Gigi, one of his daughters, was among the nine people who succumbed. The news sent shockwaves through the fanbase, teammates, and the sports world at large. And the market saw it firsthand. At the retail level, department stores like Macy’s and catalogs such as Eastbay, which tie into Foot Locker, Champs, and Foot Action, saw the NBA legend’s merchandise vanish almost overnight.

Nike, the maker of both his signature sneakers and official NBA apparel, experienced a similar wipeout online, with fans snapping up every last item. Some speculated the sudden scarcity was Nike pulling products out of respect. The surge in demand was staggering. Sneakers like the “What The!?!” Kobe 8, which traded around $500 before his death, shot up to roughly $1,500 in the months that followed.

Forbes reported that at the time of his passing, Bryant’s net worth stood at about $600 million, trailing only legends Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods among athletes.

The posthumous boom didn’t stop with sneakers.

In 2021, Coca-Cola acquired BodyArmor, the sports drink brand Kobe Bryant had invested $6 million into back in 2013. Forbes and Business Insider reported that the NBA legend’s family received roughly $400 million from the deal, which valued BodyArmor at $5.6 billion.

Back in 2022, the Bryant family struck a fresh deal with Nike, teaming up with Vanessa to keep the Black Mamba’s legacy alive. Under the new partnership, Nike continued producing shoes and apparel from the late player’s iconic Zoom Kobe line, following the expiration of his previous deal in 2021. The first release from this renewed deal, the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” honored Gigi, with all proceeds benefiting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Nike connection with Kobe Bryant shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, his eldest daughter, Natalia, stepped into the spotlight, promoting the new Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” colorway in a 61-second short film titled Rings-N-Things, starring none other than Jalen Brunson.

Just the other day, Vanessa Bryant turned heads herself, rocking the “Diamond” Kobe 3 Protros, each adorned with a dazzling 5,775 Swarovski crystals! It’s clear that the demand is alive and well, and a lot of that energy comes from the NBA legend’s wife.

Vanessa Bryant is keeping the ‘Mamba’ legacy alive

After Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away, Vanessa stepped into a role few would’ve imagined. She boldly took the reins of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, ensuring that the couple’s shared passion for equality and athletic opportunity continued to thrive.

Through the foundation, Vanessa promoted access to sports for marginalized youth. She planned the book Mamba & Mambacita Forever, a stunning collection of over 100 murals from around the world honoring Kobe and Gianna, keeping their memory vivid through stories and art.

Vanessa’s dedication extended far beyond tributes and publications. She distributed thousands of pieces of sportswear to families impacted by the LA wildfires, pledged $16 million to charity from a lawsuit settlement over improper crash-scene photos, and settled contractual agreements with Nike to let them create apparel honoring the legacy of her late husband, who the hoops world adores.

Vanessa launched the “Mambacita” clothing brand in memory of Gianna. She carried forward the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, formerly the VIVO Foundation, to support underprivileged youth and minority college students worldwide, collaborating with programs like Make-A-Wish.

In business, charity, and personal endeavors, Vanessa ensured Kobe’s legacy remained active and meaningful. She led Gravity Studios, the multimedia content company formed by Kobe. Every initiative served as a tribute, and she’s carried forward the Mamba spirit with strength, vision, and unwavering love.