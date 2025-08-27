Footage Captures Shaquille O’Neal’s Distress as Months-Old Demand Remains Unfulfilled

An angry Shaquille O’Neal is a familiar sight to many in the NBA. But now, a new person is experiencing his frustration: Daniel Ubario, the owner of Effortless Motors. As O’Neal’s go-to car customizer, Ubario has tested the patience of the 7’1 legend, and now he’s facing the consequences of a month-long delay on a car order.

In March, O’Neal placed an order with Ubario for a custom-built Corvette, a routine request given the extensive modifications required for his 7’1″ frame. Effortless Motors has a history of creating one-of-a-kind vehicles for Shaq. However, a four-month delay on the Corvette’s delivery has strained their relationship, with O’Neal threatening to cancel the order.

An update from Effortless Motors this month showed that the Corvette is still not ready, and Shaq’s anger has not subsided. The company’s Instagram post captured the sentiment, with a caption that read, “Shaq’s done waiting 😤⏳ His custom Corvette from Effortless Motors still isn’t ready, and Big Diesel’s had enough. No more chill 🧊 — just pure fury 💥🔥 Someone’s getting dunked 🏀… and it’s not on a court.”

His impatience was so extreme, Ubario literally yelled at him, “Godammit, wait!” and locked Shaq inside his own house. In a little flashback, Ubario was seen talking to Shaq on FaceTime, requesting 12 more months to finish the build. In another, O’Neal asks, “What’s up with my Corvette?” as Ubario lists logistical issues with the build and delivery.

Shquille O’Neal‘s frustration is visible as he takes off his sunglasses, his “wild red eyes” a sign of his dwindling patience. The footage shows Ubario describing how the Corvette’s windows cracked under the pressure of the customizations, causing a further delay. The auto dealer appears to be on the verge of cracking under the pressure from The Big Aristotle.

O’Neal even proves his memory is still sharp when he recalls an earlier conversation, asking Ubario, “Remember when he said I’d have the car? This is what he said back then.” The social media post then features a clip from March 7, 2025, where Ubario openly claimed, “In reality, this car will be done in two to three weeks.” O’Neal then tells fans, “Probably won’t get the car in September,” a statement that reveals the continued delays.

Inside Shaquille O’Neal’s wild car saga

The Corvette saga is just the latest chapter in a long history of custom car orders. For instance, the company previously delivered his customized Cybertrucks to Las Vegas and Atlanta with no issues. A past video shows O’Neal making a FaceTime call to Ubario right after seeing another individual with an amphibious Ferrari, and he challenged the company to build a custom car-boat with a $200,000 budget, reportedly an Impala that “nobody’s ever seen before.”

Ubario is in a difficult position, caught between a major client’s demands and logistical setbacks. This current struggle for Effortless Motors pales in comparison to a previous incident where LeBron James publicly called them out for misinformation, but the company’s owner is clearly in agony, and Shaqir O’Neal is in the comments laughing at his misery.

And it’s not even over as that ominous ‘To be continued…’ claims at the end of the reel. This history of dramatic demands is also littered with anecdotes of Shaquille O’Neal’s forgetfulness. For instance, he once forgot he even bought an Escalade until Ubario delivered it. The video ends with O’Neal’s continuing irritation, marked by eye-rolls and a bag of chips that looks tiny in his hands. For Ubario’s sake, we hope Shaq gets his Corvette this year.