Former Bulls Star Fights Back Tears While Honoring Stacey King: “One of the Toughest Moments”

Brother. Friend. Comrade. Those were the words Horace Grant used as he struggled to process the loss of his beloved former Chicago Bulls teammate, Stacey King. The basketball world continues to mourn the passing of King at 59, but for Grant, the loss was far more personal.

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While the members of the first three-peat era took to social media and other avenues to share their tribute, the 4x Champ found it difficult to get through his statement without breaking down. Appearing on the Chicago Sports Network, Grant delivered an emotional tribute to one of his closest friends for three decades.

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“For me personally, a brother, a friend, man, this is tough, man—a brother, a friend that makes you laugh. A comrade who would give you the shirt off his back,” Grant said, fighting his tears back.

“He was that friend, man. You can call in the middle of the night and talk to him about things. He was that guy, man. And Chicago is truly a mission as we are.” Grant paused several times to gather himself before continuing. “This is one of the toughest moments of my being here on earth, man, to have someone like that close to you pass on,” he added.

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“It’s pretty tough. Real tough. And I don’t usually cry. Everyone can tell you about this moment, man. It’s one of the worst, one of the worst.”

Horace Grant’s emotional reaction is because of the relationship he shared with Stacey King. It extended well beyond their playing days. The Bulls picked Grant in 1987, while King joined him two years later. Grant went on to become a crucial part of the Bulls’ starting lineup, and King took care of business off the bench.

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Their friendship carried on even after Stacey King left the franchise after 5 years.

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In a 2025 Hoopshype interview, Grant named King as the closest, only next to Scottie Pippen, in the Bulls locker room. Moreover, he also credited King’s humor and his ability to take the edge off, even during a tense playoff battle against the Knicks and Pistons.

Following their playing years, the duo returned to where it all began. King had a brief stint as a coach and returned to the Bulls fold as an announcer in 2004. He immediately became a household name thanks to his captivating, humorous approach.

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Meanwhile, Grant, who spent years representing the NBA to the world, returned to the Bulls fold in 2016 as Special Advisor to the President and COO.

The former teammates were closely tied to the franchise and helped build it.

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Bulls legends and organization pay tribute to Stacey King

Grant wasn’t the only one who was deeply moved by the loss.

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf described King as “a cherished member of the Bulls family,” highlighting his three-decade-long service.

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He praised King’s ability to bring joy, energy, humor, and passion to the Bulls fans, both as a player and as an “unmistakable voice” of the broadcast.

The franchise’s greatest player, Michael Jordan, also issued a statement.

“We shared some special years together as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball. My thoughts are with Stacey’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched.”

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Scottie Pippen took to his social media handle and called King a champion, a great teammate, and a true ambassador of the game.

For the current generation of fans, King’s voice has become more recognizable than his playing years. He was known for his energetic commentary, creative nicknames, and memorable catchphrases.

To name a few:

“Give me the hot sauce.”

“Big time players make big time plays.”

“Did you not get the memo?”

Now, with the passing of King, the Bulls didn’t just lose a champion but also a cherished voice of the Bulls broadcast.