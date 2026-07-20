Former Warriors Superstar Baron Davis Gets Sued by Own Sister for Fraud

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis has built one of the more diverse post-playing careers among retired NBA players. It includes being an entrepreneur, investor, and producer on the critically acclaimed documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America. But the two-time All-Star now finds himself at the center of an unexpected legal battle.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lissa Davis has sued her brother for fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and additional claims after alleging that he sold the home she had lived in for years without informing her in advance.

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The lawsuit stems from events dating back to 2008, when Lissa claims she suffered a life-threatening medical emergency following the birth of her son. So she turned to Baron Davis for financial assistance. The reported complaints revealed that the former NBA star suggested she sell her existing Northridge, California, home and purchase another property through real estate agents he recommended. There is more to this dispute between the siblings.

Baron Davis’ sister also alleged that the title to the new home would remain in the former NBA star’s name for tax purposes. But that was supposed to be a temporary agreement, so Lissa started using her savings to renovate the property. However, in 2025, the situation changed, and Lissa claimed the property was apparently being listed on the market without her knowledge.

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The news was broken to her through a third-party real estate agent. According to the lawsuit, Baron Davis never informed her that the property had been listed and provided no advance warning before the sale. As a result, she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming she suffered financial losses and emotional distress.

Legal disputes involving NBA players are not uncommon, but lawsuits filed by immediate family members are considerably rarer. Most high-profile cases involving former players center on financial advisors, business partners, or longtime associates rather than siblings or close relatives.

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Baron Davis is not the only NBA star involved in family lawsuits

The lawsuit was from Kobe Bryant’s mother-in-law accusing Vanessa Bryant. Sofia Urbieta Laine alleged she had worked for years without pay as a “personal assistant and nanny” to her daughter’s family. She also claimed that the late Lakers legend promised to take care of her before his untimely death in a helicopter crash.

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“Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe’s promises,” the lawsuit alleged. Vanessa Bryant was quick in her statement, calling the lawsuit “extort a financial windfall”. “My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”

Vanessa Bryant later settled a lawsuit, as Laine filed a notice of unconditional settlement. Other high profile lawsuit consisting of players include Tim Duncan suing his longtime financial advisor, Charles Banks, alleging he had been defrauded out of millions of dollars. Even Kevin Garnett filed a lawsuit against his accountant, Michael Wertheim, alleging that mismanagement and fraud cost him more than $75 million.

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So, NBA players facing legal issues are not uncommon. But Baron Davis’ situation remains unique. At this stage, the allegations remain unproven. Baron Davis has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and no court has ruled on the merits of Lissa’s claims.