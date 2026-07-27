Former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Arrested for Third Time After Arizona Court’s New Ruling

Severe legal trouble marred Isaiah Rider’s life long before his retirement from the NBA. The situation doesn’t appear to have improved in recent years. After being arrested twice in December last year, Rider is back in custody. Here is why he was arrested for the third time in seven months.

“Former NBA player Isaiah Rider is back in custody in Arizona … this time for failing to comply with a court order,” according to TMZ. “The misdemeanor offense resulted in a guilty finding … and the former Slam Dunk champ is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday.”

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Maricopa County jail records confirm the timeline: Rider was picked up late Thursday and processed into the system the next morning.

This marks his third arrest since his fallout with his estranged wife, Vanessa. His first two arrests were related to an alleged violation of a protective order. Vanessa filed one last year, accusing him of a pattern of aggressive behavior toward her and their child. The order was granted, restricting the former nine-season NBA veteran. However, in December, he was taken into custody on suspicion of violating it.

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A few days later, Rider was back in the headlines and was arrested again for missing a hearing on whether that order should stay in place. The judge would extend it for Vanessa, who was present at the time.

It remains unclear whether the recent July arrest is connected to the protective order.

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Before the divorce saga, the couple appeared on S11 of Basketball Wives in 2023. During that time, there was no hint or rumor that the two would soon separate. But the former NBA star filed for divorce in November 2024. Then, in July 2025, an incident led Vanessa to file for a protective order.

In fact, Vanessa alleged that the former Laker even used abusive language toward her and their 15-year-old son. Rider, however, strongly denied those claims.

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“I deny the allegations,” Rider said. “She did this because I filed for divorce.”

The former NBA star was arrested on December 4 and, a week later, made another statement.

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“I filed for divorce,” Rider told TMZ. “We thought we were co-parenting. I’ve been around my kid. I’ve been around her for the last six months. Unbeknownst to me, she filed for a protective order in July.”

Rider claimed there were no disagreements that required police involvement. In fact, he also stated that he had no idea there was a legal protective order in place. It seemed the officers were also not sure what to make of the situation after learning that the couple was in constant communication. On the same day, the former NBA star even attended his son’s basketball game and left without any controversy.

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“Mr. Rider is not a violent person,” his lawyer, Benjamin Taylor, said. “He wants the best for his ex and his child… He’s now being served for something that allegedly happened back in July.”

But, currently, Rider will remain in custody until at least July 28.

The 2021 Lakers champion has a long history with the law, having been arrested 31 times since 1989 for various charges including theft, assault, and drug possession, according to Telecom Asia.