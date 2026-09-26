Former NBA Star Announces Retirement as Congratulations Pour In Highlighting His New York Heroics

Former Brooklyn Nets guard and Seton Hall men’s basketball legend Isaiah Whitehead has officially called it a career. The New York legend announced his retirement from professional basketball, bringing an end to a 10-year career that spanned the NBA, the G League, and top-tier international leagues worldwide. The 31-year-old Brooklyn product confirmed his decision on social media, closing a chapter that established him as one of the most beloved figures in recent New York basketball history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Whitehead announced his retirement via poignant social media posts. On X.com, he wrote, “15 OUT 🫡🖤 hell of a career on the court!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Instagram, he had fans moved to emotions with his gratitude to the game of basketball. In a lengthy statement, he wrote a reflection on his journey:

“I gave this game everything I had. 20 plus years. Countless cities. Different countries. Different jerseys. Different chapters. From Coney Island, to Seton Hall, to the NBA, and around the world — basketball gave me a life I once only dreamed about. There were moments of joy, moments of doubt, injuries, setbacks, victories, losses, and sacrifices that most people will never see. But I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m grateful for every coach who believed in me, every teammate who stood beside me, every person who opened a door, and every fan who supported me along the way. Most importantly, I’m grateful to the kid from Coney Island who never stopped believing. The game gave me an opportunity. I gave the game everything I had. Now it’s time for the next chapter. Thank you, basketball. Isaiah Whitehead”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before making his mark on the professional stage, Whitehead was a decorated five-star recruit out of Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, earning McDonald’s All-American honors and the title of Mr. New York Basketball in 2014. He stayed local for college, committing to Seton Hall University under head coach Kevin Willard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitehead’s collegiate tenure reached its pinnacle during the 2015–16 season when he led the Pirates to their first Big East Tournament Championship in 23 years, capturing Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, First Team All-Big East, and the Haggerty Award as the top collegiate player in the New York metropolitan area.

Selected 42nd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and traded to his hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets, Whitehead spent two seasons in Brooklyn. As a rookie, he appeared in 73 games (26 starts) for the Nets, averaging 7.4 points and 2.6 assists per contest. Following his NBA tenure, Whitehead launched a well-traveled international career that included stops in Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Germany, Poland, and Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

NYC hoops community celebrates Isaiah Whitehead’s legacy

Following his announcement, fans, analysts, and fellow players across the tristate area poured in with congratulations, reminiscing on Whitehead’s impact from the asphalt courts of Coney Island to the NBA and international arenas.

ADVERTISEMENT

College basketball followers highlighted his transformative impact on Seton Hall’s basketball program, with one account noting, “Isaiah Whitehead has announced his retirement after a 10-year professional career in the NBA and overseas. One of the most instrumental pieces to Kevin Willard turning it around at Seton Hall, Whitehead led the Pirates to a Big East tournament championship in 2016. #shbb #HALLin.”

Others celebrated his journey of grit and local pride, as another posted, “Former Seton Hall standout Isaiah Whitehead (@isaiahwhitehead) has announced his retirement from basketball. From Brooklyn to @SetonHallMBB, the NBA and a career overseas, Whitehead’s journey was built on toughness, talent and perseverance. Helluva career. #Hallin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NYC hoops historians pointed directly to his rare feat of dominating every level of New York basketball, declaring, “Salute to @isaiahwhitehead on amazing career. Whitehead is a legend in NYC ball as he’s one of a few players in NYC Hoops History to win a PSAL championship and Big East title at MSG.”

For fans who grew up watching him rise out of Brooklyn, Whitehead represented hope and inspiration for the next generation. One fan expressed deep gratitude for his community impact, sharing, “Legendary 🐐, you did right by the towns and we forever grateful for you. You really showed kids from the hood that they can achieve anything 🫡💯.”

Whitehead last played in the NBA in 2018 and briefly spent 2019 in the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate (Grand Rapids Drive). He played in Russia, Turkey and other countries, yet always returned to Coney Island to host basketball camps for local kids. His quiet impact on young athletes elicited emphatic respect for his legacy, with one writing, “Legend for sure my guy !!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, long-time supporters reflected on the personal connection he forged with fans in South Orange and Brooklyn throughout his decade-long career, “Appreciate you forever, you don’t even know it brodie! 🥹🐐💐💯”.

While Whitehead closes the curtain on his playing days, his historic 2016 Big East championship run and dedication to New York basketball ensure his legacy remains firmly intact across the city.