Former Teammate Who Fought for Gilbert Arenas Revealed Ex Warriors Star’s Wild Halftime Ritual

Just when you think we have covered almost all of Gilbert Arenas’ stories, he makes sure there’s enough history left to be spoken. And just recently, Arenas’ former teammate Jason Richardson shared one of the funniest stories yet about how Arenas managed to stay at the top of his antics game. Fun fact, both of them were ‘rookie’ mates, drafted in 2001 by the Warriors with Richardson being the 5th pick and Arenas as the 31st. Perhaps this is why former NBA players didn’t struggle much to answer when the host threw a question: “When did you realize how crazy he was?”

During the latest segment of Podcast P with Paul George, former NBA player Jason Richardson was asked about the time he played alongside Arenas. So, when the conversation began about Arenas, Jason couldn’t stop giggling, knowing any answer about his teammate would have been fun. But before diving into the Arenas craziness, Jason highlighted what made Gil special. Recalling how special and impressive Arenas was pre-draft, Richardson shared how Arenas helped shape the concept of the combo guard.

“I knew Gilbert special then man i mean it was just at the time where he was in between a point guard and a shooting guard nobody really know what he was he actually created that lane of combo guards.”…he was special he come to the gym he could just beat anybody in one-on- ones he was the fastest player on the court the quickest player on the court, he was special then but it just nobody knew what he was.” But speaking of the ‘crazy’ part, Richardson recalled a hilarious incident that happened during “it’s our second year in the NBA“.

Arenas didn’t have a great start, and during halftime, he vanished into the locker room. While everyone else gathered around the coach for guidance, the former Warriors player was missing. “And all we hear is a shower running. And then, like two minutes later, Gilbert comes out, full uniform. He got the uniform, socks, shoes on—drenching wet. I got to wash that off. Bad first half, I have to wash that off. He goes out there and scores like 25 points in the second half. That’s when I knew Gil wasn’t right, man,’” he said. Superstitious? Perhaps not. Then?

It seemed like just another hilarious prank by Arenas, who wanted to focus on his game. Regardless of what you call the process, he ended up delivering a powerful performance. It was during the same year that Arenas felt the team had reduced his playing time to lower his contract value. This led him to stop the team’s activities.

via Getty FRISCO, TEXAS – JULY 23: Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies runs out during introductions against the Trilogy during BIG3 Week Six at Comerica Center on July 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Now, this action was also supported by Richardson, who did the same. As said, these are just some of the many bizarre antics. Just recently, Arenas also went back on his word in a hilarious fashion!

Gilbert Arenas changed tune fast with Pacers’ win

The Pacers vs. Thunder game was closely watched by experts and NBA veterans. Arenas also live-streamed a watch party alongside Josiah Johnson. Initially, Arenas wasn’t supporting the Pacers. While the Pacers had battled some of the best teams to make it to the NBA Finals, they now faced one of the top contenders, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team didn’t hold a lead throughout Game 1. With nine minutes left and the team trailing by 12 points, Arenas shared a bold take. “If you’re Indiana, are you just happy you got here? I think them being here does f— them up, because now I think the Indiana fanbase actually thinks they’re a legit championship team and they’re going to expect this from them. And I don’t think they know reality,” he said.

But it was too soon! Everything changed when Tyrese Haliburton stepped up and sank a clutch 21-foot jumper, helping the Pacers clinch a Game 1 win. Arenas’ reaction? He quickly changed his tune.

Though he had been wearing a Thunder jersey for most of the stream, he didn’t hesitate to swap it for a Pacers one quickly and began cheering for the team. While the former Golden State Warriors player was clever and quick enough to change his words, what is your take?